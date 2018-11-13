The early signing period for college intentions begins Wednesday and dozens of high school athletes in the area will sign on the dotted line in ceremonies at their respective schools.
Ashley Hall senior Mattison Matthews, arguably the top volleyball player in the Lowcountry, will sign her letter of intent with the University of Virgina. Matthews, a middle hitter, finished her career with more than 1,700 kills and led the Panthers to the SCISA Class AAA state championship this season.
Bishop England will have seven athletes sign, including baseball players Geoffrey Gilbert (Clemson) and Chris Dengler (Old Dominion). Harris Hubbard (boys lacrosse) will sign with Furman while Ava Ward (girls lacrosse) is signing with Presbyterian College.
Golfer Kennedy Carroll is signing with Charlotte and tennis player Eleanor Campbell is signing with College of Charleston. Swimmer Addie Laurencelle is signing with the University of California at Berkeley.
Cane Bay’s baseball program will have three signings. Pitcher John Shelton and outfielder Gannon Honea will sign with Limestone while pitcher Noah Panezich is signing with Erskine.
At Summerville, softball player Madison Keefer is signing with Columbia College and Angel Frank is signing in track with South Carolina.
Wando High will have 12 athletes signing. Hope King of the equestrian team will sign with Oklahoma State while Anna Warwick will sign with the Clemson rowing program.
Volleyball players Maddie Boylston (Virginia), Sarah Missroon (Appalachian State) and Abbey Schad (USC-Aiken) will sign.
The girls soccer program will have seven athletes sign. Chloe Bailey will sign with Charleston Southern and Brooke Hopson and Alyssa Rosado will sign with Francis Marion. Maggie Van Thullenar will sign with Auburn and Micah Spickerman is signing with Lander. Samantha Meredith will sign with South Carolina and Sophie Job is signing with College of Charleston.
Oceanside Collegiate will have nine athletes sign. In baseball, Nick Hyde will sign with Western Carolina and Brandon Schultz will sign with Cincinnati Christian. Softball player Camden Carter will sign with College of Charleston.
Kay Lyman (Navy), Jill Morse (Arkansas State) and Emma Smith (Sewanee) will sign in tennis. Kasey Bronco of the girls lacrosse team will sign with Lander. Bryce Slaven of the boys lacrosse team also will sign with Lander, while teammate Colin Reich will sign with St. Joseph’s.
At First Baptist, girls basketball player Angel Middleton will sign with UNC Charlotte.
Porter-Gaud basketball star Josiah James will sign with Tennessee and Willis Rogers will sign with Winthrop for golf. Chloe Rogers of the equestrian team will sign with Sacred Heart.
At Hanahan, Ashlynn Cribb will sign with the Charleston Southern softball program. In baseball, Jonathan Barham will sign with Coker and Charles Toman with Florence-Darlington Tech.
North-South girls tennis
The North-South girls tennis matches will be played this Saturday at Myrtle Beach High School. Two local players, Sullivan Long of Summerville and Eleanor Campbell of Bishop England, will play for the South all-star team. Play begins at 9:00 a.m. and there is no charge for admission.
All-Lowcountry nominations
We are now accepting nominations for All-Lowcountry teams in the sports of volleyball and football. Coaches can send nominations and supporting information to shelto66@hotmail.com. All-Lowcountry teams in swimming and cross country are based on state tournament finishes.