Not one, not two, but three in a row for the Dorchester Academy softball and baseball teams. Both programs nailed down a third consecutive Class A state championship with road wins on Tuesday night.
The softball team defeated Wardlaw Academy 16-2 in Game 2 of its series after winning 5-1 on Monday night. The victory capped an incredible playoff run that saw the Raiders outscore the opposition 61-5 in five playoff wins.
“This team has so much heart, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said co-coach Kim Reeves, who shares duties with husband Jack. “We definitely exceeded our expectations in the playoffs. We were so inconsistent with the bats all through April, but we turned it on in May.”
In Tuesday’s game two win, Dorchester tallied 16 hits, including three hits and four runs batted in from Hannah Reeves and Ashlynn Lynch. Kaitlynn Creel added two hits, and pitcher Payton Jackson had three RBI. Reeves and Creel each scored three times, and Lydia Hofstetter had a home run. All nine hitters in the lineup had at least one hit.
Jackson also delivered the goods in the circle, striking out seven. She fanned 25 hitters in the series.
“We could not have done this without Payton and the way she took on the pitching role for us,” Reeves said.
Jack Reeves was impressed with how his team handled the pressure as two-time defending state champions. He said the Raiders got everyone’s best shot all season.
“When you get to the top of the mountain, it gets lonely,” he said. “Everyone wants to knock you off the mountain, but we managed to stay there for another year.”
The baseball team notched its third straight championship with a 9-4 win at Richard Winn Academy. The Raiders swept the first two games of the best-of-three series to finish with a 20-4 record.
Four players tallied two hits each, including Rhett Mizzell, Chase Way, Noah Byron and Wyatt Judy. Way went the distance on the mound, allowing eight hits and striking out four.
Boys golf
Bishop England’s boys golf team won its second consecutive Class AAA state title, winning by 15 strokes over runner-up Chesnee.
The Bishops shot 298 in the second round, 16 strokes better than their first round, and finished at 612 overall.
Austin Scott set the pace for the Bishops, shooting 8-over par and tying for fourth individually. Ethan Bluhm finished 11 over and tied for eighth, and JJ Keane tied for 11th at 13 over. Luke Walmet tied for 13th at 14 over.
The championship was Bishop England’s fifth overall since 2013. Academic Magnet finished 14th in the team standings, while Hanahan was 15th in the 16-team field.
Oceanside Collegiate finished fourth in the Class AA state tournament, posting a team score of 667. Christ Church won its seventh consecutive state title with a team score of 614.
Oceanside’s Rye Tifft was runner-up individually, posting a 36-hole score of 144. Hayden Mincey shot 164 for the Landsharks.
James Island was the top local finisher in the Class AAAAA state tournament, placing eighth with a team score of 627. Wando finished 10th and Summerville 12th.
James Island's Drayton Stewart earned all-state honors as the runner-up for medalist, shooting 141 and finishing 3-under par for the tournament.
Wando’s Austin Mosher tied for 12th at 150 and Wando’s Dylan Ross tied for 21st. James Island’s Jackson McGowan finished in the top 25, posting a two-day total 155.
Rock Hill won the Class AAAAA title with a team score of 585.