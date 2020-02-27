'Don't count North Charleston kids out': Basketball teams shooting for Lower State titles

For Haley Weed, this basketball season feels like a final shot at glory.

When Weed became the girls basketball coach at North Charleston High School four years ago, she was immediately embraced by the team.

Now, the last of the players who introduced her to Cougar basketball are seniors and playing their final season of high school ball. That's why Weed is on a mission.

“I want them to leave North Charleston with a ring,” said Weed, whose team is 20-9. “I want it for them just as much as they want it for themselves.”

The North Charleston girls and boys teams are both chasing basketball glory and will play for Class AA Lower State titles on Saturday at the Florence Civic Center. The girls play Latta at 11 a.m.; the boys play Whale Branch at 12:30 p.m.

The North Charleston boys, under the direction of coach Chris Brown, are 19-6 and can light up the scoreboard. The Cougars' specialty is 3-point shooting, and Brown expects them to put up at least 30 shots from long distance per game.

Senior forward Deshawn Murray is leading the team with 24.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Fellow senior Darjawuan Brown is averaging 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4 steals.

Brown has coached both since they were in the eighth grade, so they know how to run his system.

“Before I can call a play or make a decision, they already know what to do,” Brown said. “They’re special out there and I trust their judgment just as much as they trust mine.”

Weed sees the same type of leadership in two of her seniors. Ca’Vashia Johnson is averaging 13.6 points per game with 6 assists and 4.6 steals. Sophia Simmons is right behind her with 11.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game.

Weed said she's built a special bond with all four of her senior players.

“It’s bittersweet because I’ve seen them grow from young teenagers to young adults,” she said. “They’ve fought to get this far and I just can’t think of another group of girls who deserves it more.”

Brown echoes those thoughts about both programs.

“A lot of people doubt these kids, from the way we play to putting a lot of the negative stereotypes on them,” he said. But one thing about it: You don't count North Charleston kids out.”