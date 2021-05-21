Distance dominance leads James Island girls to Class AAAA state track title

COLUMBIA - A dominant performance in the distance events and relays led James Island to the Class AAAA state track and field championship on May 21.
Freshman Hannah Vroon won gold in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, and Avery Belk won the 800 meter title to pace the Trojans to 75 points in the team standings. Belk and Vroon also ran legs on the gold medal-winning 4x800 and 4x400 meter relay teams.
“It’s so cool to see a group with so much potential really bring it today,” James Island coach Joe Eshelman said. “We knew going into today that we had a great shot to win if we performed to our level of expectation. This team did that. We ran so well today. Everyone stepped up. I am so proud of how they competed. They were determined to win and it showed in their performances.”
Aiding in the winning effort was Tia Lucas, the state high jump champion. Terry Ardmore scored points with a fourth-place run in the 400 and a fifth-place run in the 800. Antonazia Major finished fourth in the triple jump and Kylie Stephens finished eight.
For Lucy Beckham High, Ella Durst finished as the state runner-up in the girls pole vault, while teammate Nicola Visser was fourth. Visser also had a fifth-place run in the 400 meter hurdles.
Delaney Manigault finished fifth in the triple jump and Robert Myers finished sixth in the boys javelin finals.
In the Class AAA state meet, Bishop England’s boys and girls teams posted top five finishes in the team standings.
For the boys team, Michael Long won the state championship in the 400 meter dash. Justin Hafner was state runner-up in the 3200 while Hanahan’s Jack Dantzler was third.
Hanahan’s Aidan Hatton was the state champion in the 800 meter run and Academic Magnet’s Christian Geils was second in the 1600 meter run. Hanahan and Bishop England’s 4x800 meter relay teams finished first and second, respectively.
On the girls side, Oceanside Collegiate’s Lilly Corley was the state champion in the pole vault while teammate Ruby Hansen finished third. Bishop England’s Kimber Keene was second in the pole vault and fourth in the 800 meter run.
Bishop England’s Hope-Elaine Stowell won the javelin throw.