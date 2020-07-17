Director of Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding retiring after 23 years

After 23 years of using horseback riding to mentor children with disabilities, Murray Neale is stepping down as executive director of Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding.

Neale says it was a tough decision to make since CATR has been a huge part of her life for more than two decades. But the Johns Island resident turns 65 in September, around the same time she’ll be leaving the Lowcountry to live near her son in Santa Barbara.

“It’s a big life change, but I think we’re ready for it,” Neale said. “We’ve watched CATR grow over the years and I’m so proud of how far we’ve come.”

CATR was founded in 1991 by Meta Carter and Eileen McGuffie. Its mission is to empower children and adults with disabilities, by giving them a more enjoyable life through therapeutic horsemanship.

Neale has been an integral part of fulfilling that objective since 1997 when she was hired. She’s the only executive director CATR has ever had, and she has been one of the main reasons the organization has grown so much.

When she began, CATR was using a rental facility to conduct lessons and programs. Under her leadership, Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding purchased a 43-acre property on Johns Island, complete with a huge, covered arena that allows for classes while it’s raining.

Most of all, Neale is pleased with how CATR has benefited children. During her years at the helm, they inked a partnership with the Charleston County School District that provides information about CATR to parents and creates an easier path for children to become part of the program.

“Before then, we were just working with individual students whose parents or guardians were able to find us,” she said. “Now, we can reach kids with disabilities who would have never gotten this opportunity.”

CATR serves about 180 students per year. For Neale, those numbers are heartwarming because it shows how many kids she’s been able to introduce to horseback riding.

She says it’s a special experience that can be both calming and empowering. For someone who has disabilities, those positive impacts can be a life-changer.

“Having our students come out to an open air environment and interact with animals gives them a rare experience,” Neale added. “Being a part of that for so long has truly been a blessing.”

Neale’s last day is Aug. 31. At that point, Colleen Trepen, a 16-year veteran with the organization, will take over as executive director.

Trepen came in as a volunteer and has served in several other facets, including as a trainer and on the operations side. As CATR’s second executive director in history, she’s excited about what opportunities lie ahead.

“We have a strong foundation to build on, thanks to Murray,” Trepen said. “Bringing the power of horses to people has been her life’s work, and it’s an honor to continue that mission.”