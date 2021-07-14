DiMaggio, Nyers lead Junior Al Esposito golf tournament

Simon DiMaggio and Kate Nyers both shot 8-over-par 80s Tuesday to lead the Boys 13-18 and Girls 13-18 divisions in the 2021 Junior Al Esposito Championship being played at Charleston Municipal Golf Course.
Reid Davis Jr. shot 42 over nine holes to lead the Boys 10-12 age group; Scout Nettles and Jett Nettles are tied for first in the Boys 9-Under age group with scores of 45; and Lilly Chisholm is the leader in the Girls 12-Under division with a score of 49.
DiMaggio is one shot in front of Conner Requidan and Frank Lockwood heading into Wednesday's final round. Playing the recently renovated and challenging Municipal Golf Course, DiMaggio's round included one birdie, one bogey and four double bogeys.
Nyers had two birdies, one double bogey and eight bogeys.
Tee times for the final round begin at 8:30 a.m., with the 13-18 boys and girls age group leaders starting at 9:10 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively.
Leaders:
Boys 13-18: Simon DiMaggio, 80; Conner Requidan, 81; Frank Lockwood, 81; John Wohlscheid, 82; Stephen Ethridge, 83; Harry Degrood, 83; Matthew Teegardin, 84; Joshua Taylor, 84; Jackson Tetrick, 86; Jonathan Graham, 87.
Girls 13-18: Kate Nyers, 80; Aubrey Merryman, 81; Ella Drew Dodd, 82; Grayson Bonner, 83; Chayse Cool, 84; Annabel Carman, 99.
Boys 10-12: Reid Davis Jr., 42; Burns Heuber, 44; Sam Sprayberry, 46; William Weston, 50; Davis Peevy, 52.
Boys 9-UNDER: Scout Nettles, 45; Jett Nettles, 45; Wit Thaxton, 46; Jonathan Lotts, 74.
Girls 12-UNDER: Lilly Chisholm, 49.