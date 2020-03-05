Different team, same expectations when Goose Creek girls shoot for another state title

If Goose Creek had lost to Wando last week in the girls’ basketball Class AAAAA Lower State final, the narrative would have painted the Warriors as the amazing underdog and Goose Creek as Goliath.

But just like it has done multiple times, coach Tim Baldwin’s team came out on top, preserving the same storyline that’s been building over the past few years — the Class AAAAA championship is the Gators’ to lose.

Baldwin doesn’t necessarily see it that way. Though his Gators are seeking their third state title in four years, he won’t take anything for granted when his team plays Clover High School on Friday at 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

“Getting to this stage each year is a battle because you’re not necessarily bringing back the same team,” he said.

This time last year, the Gators beat Spring Valley in the state title game, 52-51, in a game that went down to the final seconds. That Goose Creek team had seven seniors, Baldwin said, and this team only has four.

Granted, he leans heavily on leadership from seniors Aniyah Oliver and Kolina Adams, but Baldwin said this season has been more about figuring out different rotations than relying on veteran depth.

“Our strengths have been our athleticism and our defense," he said. “We hang our hat on that and it’s really gotten us to this point.”

That was the case last week in the overtime thriller against Wando. The fourth quarter ended with both teams knotted at 26, which was 13 points below the Gators’ season average. But the defense kept them in it long enough for Oliver to drain an overtime 3-pointer that helped seal the victory.

They’ll need that same effort against Clover, a team that has averaged 63.5 points per game this year en route to a 28-2 record.

It’ll be a huge challenge for Goose Creek, which has a similarly impressive 28-3 record.

“They have three kids averaging double figures, and they know how to score,” Baldwin said. “Our defense puts us on another level, so it should make for a good matchup.”

Oliver said winning a title this year would be a great ending to her high school career. She was a freshman starter on the 2017 championship team and played a huge role in last year’s title run.

“It would mean everything to us,” she said. “We’ve been here before, and doing it as a senior would be a great way to go out.”