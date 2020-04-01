Different kind of March Madness: Fans decide who wins in this basketball bracket

Basketball fans across the nation were saddened by the news that the NCAA Tournament would not be played this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With March Madness canceled and fans in need of something to help them get through these difficult times, we've come up with a tournament bracket that allows readers to pick the winning teams all the way to the national championship.
To play Hoops Frenzy, go to postandcourier.com/hoops2020.
Just like the real tournament, the field of potential champions includes 64 teams, led by the four top seeds: Kansas in the Midwest, Dayton in the East, Gonzaga in the West, and Baylor in the South.
The first round of voting ends Thursday at 1 p.m. Once results are tallied and the winning seeds advance, fans can cast their votes for the next round. This will continue for each round until we reach the national championship game, with the winner announced April 13.
The Hoops Frenzy bracket can be found inside Wednesday's sports section and after each round of voting.