CLEMSON — If Dexter Lawrence's memory serves him correctly, the last time the 6-4, 350-pound Clemson defensive tackle found himself barreling into the end zone for a rushing touchdown would have been in middle school.
He thinks his team was in the wishbone formation.
He knows it had to have been a short-yardage situation.
Other than that, he admits he can't entirely remember all of the details, particularly considering it would have been about a decade ago.
To his delight, that doesn't matter anymore. Now, he has some new material.
During Clemson's 77-16 win over Louisville at Death Valley on Saturday, Lawrence got a little refresher on what finding the end zone feels like. For the first time in his Clemson career, Lawrence scored on a 2-yard run thanks to Clemson's jumbo package featuring him and close pal Christian Wilkins.
A week ago at Florida State, it was Wilkins who scored the first rushing touchdown ever by a Clemson defensive lineman when he bulldozed in for a 1-yarder and dove for style points. Lawrence blocked for him. This time it was Lawrence's turn in the spotlight — and like Wilkins, he was soaking it all in after the game.
"I try and take advantage of my opportunity. 'I'm a natural running back,' I told myself," Lawrence joked. "Coach Swinney told me this time, it was my time to shine. And I also told him Christian can't score again until I get the ball. So that's how it all went down."
Clemson's jumbo package, which features the two linemen lining up as fullbacks in short-yardage situations, has become one of the most popular plays among the Clemson fan base — a sight that instantly brought some 78,000 fans to their feet in the third quarter.
With Wilkins and Lawrence, it is not just that they are elite defensive linemen who will undoubtedly be first-round picks in the NFL Draft five months from now, but are versatile enough to act as blocking fullbacks, too.
It's that they are two buds with contagious personalities, goofy mannerisms and undeniably-gentle spirits behind their combined 665 total pounds. They are easy to like and their friendship is evident.
Lawrence joked that Wilkins tried to pick him up after he scored — something Wilkins does with every Clemson offensive player when he scores. And now, they've got a little friendly competition going on, too.
"See, I had a little more traffic to go through," Lawrence said, adding that he can't wait for his high school teammate and star Stanford running back Bryce Love to see the footage. "I created a great hole (at Florida State) for Christian to run through, so it was a little easier to walk in for him. Yeah — I had a little touch."
Lawrence, who is the older brother of North Carolina running back Devon Lawrence, joked that his brother got his abilities from him and added that Clemson practiced the play a couple of times this week.
For the record, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says he needed to see Lawrence’s style before he could truly comment on which of his defensive tackles had the more natural running back touch.
But for now, he might go with Wilkins, which means Lawrence will be in his ear this week.
“I’m going with No. 42,” Venables said. “He’s got a little juice in them hips. Dexter’s good, too, don’t get me wrong.
“It’s 1A, 1B.”
And together, it’s two touchdowns.