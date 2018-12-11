CLEMSON — About nine weeks after former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller died in October, details about his cause of death have been released by the Pickens County Coroner's Office.
Fuller died on Oct. 3 from a Pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis stemming from a football injury, according to a release from coroner Kandy Kelley on Tuesday. According to Kelley, Fuller sustained a leg injury in August while playing football at JB Owens Sport Complex in Easley on Aug. 12.
He had surgery on his leg on Sept. 19 and died two weeks later. He was 22 years old.
Fuller was a member of Clemson's 2016 national championship team and hails from Easley. His most memorable play came in Clemson's 2016 Fiesta Bowl defeat of Ohio State, when he caught a 30-yard touchdown from Deshaun Watson to help propel the Tigers into the national title game.
Months ago, when the Clemson football program learned of Fuller's death, the Tigers dedicated their game against Wake Forest to him. Clemson won, 63-3, behind its running game.
"C.J. was smiling on us. To see us rush the ball for 471 yards and a school-record 11.8 per carry, three running backs with 125 yards or more, I can’t help but think C.J. was smiling on that to see his guys performing like that, especially in the run game. Just want to continue to lift up the Fuller family," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said at the time.
"I know that he is at peace but those of us on this side of eternity, especially his family, his parents, I know they hurt. So my prayers continue to be with his family."
Fuller was arrested in March with former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson and former Duke football player Quaven Ferguson for an alleged armed robbery at a former Clemson teammate’s apartment. Fuller left the program after the 2017 season and was planning to transfer to play elsewhere. He earned a sociology degree from Clemson in August.