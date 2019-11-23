It was going to be the perfect storybook ending for College of Charleston guard Grant Riller.
Riller, the hometown kid from Orlando, Fla., had the fate of the game and the ball in his hands with 10 seconds to play and the Cougars trailing by a single point against Central Florida.
But Riller’s step-back 3-pointer from the top of the key at the buzzer rimmed out and the Knights were able to escape with a 72-71 win over College of Charleston Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 4,578 at Addition Finance Arena in Orlando, Fla.
Riller, who led the Cougars with a team-high 20 points and seven assists, did all he could to will the Cougars to the victory. The former Ocoee High School star returned to his hometown sliced through the Knights (3-1) almost at will, but couldn’t sink the final shot that would have given the Cougars (2-2) their second straight road win in less than a week.
“He had the ball, he had 10 seconds and I trust him,” said College of Charleston head coach Earl Grant. “He’s made big shots for us before, so I knew he would make the right decision. We put the ball in his hands and let him try to make play. I thought he got a good shot off, but it dangled in and bounced out.”
After two free throws by Central Florida’s Collin Smith that gave the Knights a 72-71 lead, the Cougars could have called a timeout to set up a play, but instead let the final seconds play out with the ball in this hands of their senior leader.
“Do you call a timeout or do you let them play? If you call a timeout, they get a chance to set up their defense and maybe you can’t get (Riller) the ball,” Grant said. “Having Grant back home, I know it was a big game for him, but give Central Florida credit, they found a way to make one last stop on him.”
It was a disappointing loss for the Cougars, who controlled large chunks of the game, especially early when they jumped out to a 20-7 lead DeAngelo Epps’ two free throws with 14:48 to play in the opening half.
“I think we were ready to play,” Grant said. “I think they knew this was an opportunity for us and we came out with great energy and hit some shots.”
The Knights slowly chipped away at the lead and trailed 37-36 at halftime. The teams went back-and-forth and exchanged the lead six times in the second half.
Leading 71-70 with 31 seconds, College of Charleston's Sam Miller tried to connect with Zap Jasper on a back door layup, but the ball was just out of the reach of the Augusta, Ga., native.
“We’ll watch the film and see what happened,” Grant said. “It’ll be painful because we had an opportunity. Turnovers happen in a game and that was a big one. But there were other plays throughout the game where we could have done better. I don’t want to point at one single play. It was just a miscommunication between two players. I can’t question their effort, but we’ve got to learn from this and continue to grow. It’s painful because we made some big stops and some plays to put ourselves in position to win the game. Not getting it done in that situation, on the road, is painful.”
Brevin Galloway finished with 14 points, while Epps had a career-high eight points. The Cougars had 14 assists on 28 made shots from the floor.
“I thought we shared the ball,” Grant said. “We’ve been talking about that a lot lately, being unselfish and sharing the basketball. I thought the guys did a tremendous job of looking for each other. The season is a journey, you grow each and every game and you learn. Just like in life so when you get in that situation again maybe you get a different outcome.”
Coming up
The Cougars will travel to Southern California to face Wake Forest Thanksgiving afternoon beginning at 4:30 p.m., in the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, Calif. The game will be televised live nationally on ESPNews.