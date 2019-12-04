The Citadel opened its Southern Conference basketball season against the league favorite on Wednesday night, and East Tennessee State is as good as advertised.
The Bulldogs suffered a 3-minute drought in the first half, and that was all ETSU needed to break open a close game and pull away for a 96-84 victory at McAlister Field House.
Guard Tray Boyd III and 6-7 forward Jeromy Rodriguez demonstrated ETSU's inside-outside balance, combining for 51 points as the 8-1 Bucs won their fifth straight game for their best start since 1990.
Rodriguez hit 13 of 15 shots for 26 points and 16 rebounds, and Boyd scored 23 of his 25 points in the first half for the Bucs.
"They just don't have any weaknesses," Citadel coach Duggar Baucom said of ETSU, which has lost only at then No. 4 Kansas. "They've got good point guard play, they've got guys that can shoot it and extend you. And then Rodriguez stepped up and played really big."
Guard Kaiden Rice scored 30 points for the Bulldogs (3-5, 0-1), who whittled a 21-point deficit down to 10 in the final minute. Senior forward Kaelon Harris added 16 points and six rebounds.
Trending up
Rice, the 6-6 junior from Columbia, backed up a 27-point effort in a win at Marist with 30 against ETSU, shooting 11 of 16 from the floor and 3 of 7 from deep. He's scored at least 20 in three of eight games thus far.
"Tonight, Kaiden took it to the hole and finished," Baucom said. "Everybody knows he can shoot it, but I think tonight was the most complete game of his career. And that's awesome. Now they will have to respect him taking it to the rim, and that's something he's really been working on."
The Citadel had just nine turnovers to 16 for ETSU, but six of those turnovers came during the Bucs' 17-2 run in the first half. ETSU out-rebounded the Bulldogs by 45-20 and had a 25-4 edge in second-chance points.
Brown injury
With junior Hayden Brown back in the lineup after missing three games with a hamstring injury, the Bulldogs got off to a good start and led ETSU by 32-28 on a Brown 3-pointer with seven minutes left in the half.
But the 6-5 junior reinjured the hamstring during what turned into a 17-2 run for the Bucs and ended up playing only 15 minutes, with 12 point and five rebounds. Brown played only four minutes in the second half, and seems unlikely to play again until at least Dec. 19 against Longwood.
"The good thing is we've got two non-Division I games coming up, and that will give (freshman) Brady Spence a chance to play and get Derek Webster some more minutes," Baucom said. "And then we'll get a 10-day exam break, and hopefully have him ready for full speed by Longwood."
Coming up
The Citadel plays host to Carver on Saturday and Piedmont on Dec. 10 before traveling to Longwood on Dec. 19 and North Carolina State on Dec. 22.