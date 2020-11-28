Despite COVID cutbacks, College of Charleston puts on a show in home opener

College basketball in the COVID era can be a bare-bones affair.

For College of Charleston's home opener on Saturday at TD Arena, that meant no DJ Natty Heavy spinning tunes, no cheer or dance squads doing their things, and a socially distanced crowd of 1,439 in the 5,100-seat arena.

Photo cutouts helped fill some of the seats, and the teams' benches were so spread out on the sideline that they turned the corner to extend along the baselines, as well.

Still, the Cougars did their best to put on a show. Lights were dimmed and music pumped for the introduction of the starting lineups, and Charleston started fast and never let up in a 99-59 victory over Division II Limestone.

"It was a little different," said junior guard Zep Jasper, who scored a career-high 21 points. "But not being out here for nine months, it was very exciting. We were just excited to see fans in the arena, and I think they gave us a good show tonight."

Senior guard Brevin Galloway, who led the Cougars with 15 points in their season-opening loss at North Carolina, did not play against Limestone. He was out sick, but did not test positive for COVID-19 and sat on the bench.

"I guess the common cold doesn't exist anymore," Cougars coach Earl Grant said. "Any sniffles, and red flags go up. But it's the right thing to do, to follow protocols ... He didn't have COVID, which is nice, and we'll be able to have him back in practice in the next couple of days."

The 6-1 Jasper went off early in the second half, scoring 15 points during a 17-0 Cougars run. His streak included two pull-up jumpers, three 3-point bombs and a drive to the bucket to give Charleston a 67-26 lead.

"I felt like I had to shoot the ball a little more, with Brevin out," Jasper said. "I had to be a little more aggressive. I think this season is going to be a good one for the guards. Payton Willis is a great addition to this team and brings a lot of leadership and courage. And then Brevin is a fifth-year senior, and getting him back in the lineup will be very crucial."

Jasper averaged 7.6 points last season, playing in the shadow NBA draft pick Grant Riller, now with the Charlotte Hornets.

"Zep has been around some good guards around here the last few years," Grant said. "He's been a background singer. If he was in a band, he never was the lead singer. Now, he's getting a chance to be more of a lead guard."

Cameron Copeland, a 6-7 junior, added 18 points and nine rebounds, and grad transfer Payton Willis had 16. Dontavius King, a 6-7 redshirt freshman, had 15 points and six boards.

The Cougars had just five turnovers after committing 15 in a 79-60 loss at North Carolina.

"We had only one day to practice after North Carolina," Grant said. "But we did make some improvements to try to play to our standards. We only had five turnovers, we rebounded more the way we wanted to."

Isayah Owens scored 15 points for 0-1 Limestone, coached by former Cougars assistant Kyle Perry.

Charleston is at home Wednesday against Richmond.