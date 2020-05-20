Despite coronavirus, Citadel football put together a productive spring

They haven't been together as a team since the spring football game on March 6, a 10-week period that feels like a lifetime ago.

On that day, linebacker Willie Eubanks III coached his team to a 13-12 victory over a squad coached by quarterback Brandon Rainey in a game played on The Citadel's parade deck in the middle of the military school's campus. Shortly after that, the coronavirus pandemic sent Citadel football players, and the rest of the school's cadets, back to their homes for the remainder of the spring semester.

Despite the impacts of COVID-19, Citadel football was able to put together a productive spring, coach Brent Thompson told supporters in a Zoom call last week.

The Bulldogs finished the spring with a grade-point average of 3.14 — "highest it's been since I've been here," Thompson said — despite being away from the classroom for most of the semester. And the coaches made headway in recruiting despite not being able to get out on the road, adding two fifth-year transfers, including an FCS All-American running back from rival VMI.

"Getting our players to the finish line of the semester was our No. 1 goal," Thompson said. "We attacked that on two fronts, making sure our players had the support and structure they would get in their daily life here, and bringing in an academic coach to make sure they had the support to get through it. I'm really proud of the way they came through it."

Recruiting

The second priority was recruiting, where Citadel coaches spent time narrowing their board for the next recruiting class while adding grad transfers Summie Carlay, a 6-5, 295-pound offensive lineman from South Carolina, and running back Alex Ramsey of VMI for the 2020 season.

"The second front we needed to attack was recruiting for 2021 and evaluating the rising seniors," Thompson said. "I estimate we had about 5,000 evaluations over the last six weeks, evaluating as many guys as we could. We expanded up north to West Virginia, northern Virginia, Maryland, DC, parts of the country we don't normally get to if we were going through a normal spring recruiting cycle."

Of those 5,000 player evaluations, Thompson said about 500 remain on the Bulldogs' board.

"By the time the season starts, that will be down to close to 300, and of those 300 we're looking to sign 10 or 12," he said. "(The smaller recruiting class) is a sign that we've been able to retain guys, keep as many guys as we can here for their fourth and fifth years. That's the only way we can get good enough and maintain a level of expecting to win on a consistent basis."

Meanwhile, transfers Carlay and Ramsey should make an immediate impact this season.

"With Summie, we knew back in December we had a chance to get in early on him," Thompson said. "His dad went to school here, his brother (Wes) is on the team here. He played in our offense in high school, so we know he can do it. We're just not sure yet where he's going to do it."

Ramsey led the Southern Conference in rushing last season with 1,326 yards and 22 touchdowns. The 6-0, 225-pounder also caught 50 passes for 323 yards, and will likely play fullback for The Citadel.

"He fits what we do and is a downhill runner, a nice addition to (fullback) Clay Harris," Thompson said. "If you ask me, the games we really struggled in last year were the games where Clay was banged up, so we needed some more depth at that position."

With spring practice being held so early, The Citadel was one of the few FCS teams across the nation to fit in an entire spring.

"I was very pleased with where we ended spring ball," Thompson said. "We had very few injuries, very little concern about guys not being able to come back and play in the fall."

One downside this spring is that Citadel players have not been able to use the school's weight room, newly renovated at a cost of $250,000. Strength coach Donnell Boucher laid out a conditioning plan for the players to follow while at home.

The biggest loss of the spring, of course, was the tragic death of football team chaplain Ra'Shaud Graham, a Citadel graduate who played a key role on campus. He died in a boating accident last month.

Football in 2020?

Of course, the big question remains — Will The Citadel and the SoCon play a football season in 2020, and what will it look like?

"I've been staying as positive as I can with the players and preparing for a season that looks as close to normal as we possibly can," Thompson said. "We've obviously got concerns about training and when we can get going and what the schedule will look like.

"Whether it's a delayed opening or a conference-only schedule, at this point the only thing we know is that if we are playing football, we are pretty lucky and should be happy at that point."

During weekly conference calls, Thompson and his fellow SoCon coaches have been talking about how to go forward.

"Two things are really on the table," he said. "One is cost-cutting measures. Is there any way to operate and maintain an FCS program and do what we do and be mindful of the bottom line. That can be challenging at times.

"The second thing is safety. What are going to be the industry norms when it comes to the weight room and locker room, testing inside and outside of the facility? What the some of those things going to look like, and how can we stay ahead of it?

For Thompson, the 2020 season shapes up as important, and promising. After going 10-2 with a SoCon title in his first season, the fifth-year coach put together seasons of 5-6, 5-6 and 6-6. The Bulldogs were in the hunt for a share of the SoCon title last season until blowing a 13-point lead with eight minutes to play at Chattanooga, then losing at home to league champ Wofford.

"I felt like we should have had a better year," Thompson said. "At the end of the year, we kind of fell off and I take the blame for that. One of my biggest regrets in coaching is the way we finished the season, and we're hungry to get back to this season."