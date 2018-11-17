For the second consecutive week, Charleston Southern’s defense paved the way to victory as the Buccaneers evened their record at 5-5 with a 12-7 win at Campbell on Saturday afternoon.
The CSU defense intercepted four passes and limited Campbell to only 61 yards rushing on 32 attempts.
Senior James Allen picked off three passes, returning one 52 yards for a touchdown. It was Allen’s third return of an interception for a score this season, a Big South Conference record. Allen’s other two interceptions came in the red zone, including one inside the CSU 10-yard line on Campbell’s final scoring opportunity with just over a minute to play.
“The guys out back defensively have confidence and a swagger,” CSU head coach Mark Tucker said. “When you start making plays, it really enhances the confidence. We’ve got seniors back there and they make plays.”
CSU closes the Big South season with a 3-2 record, marking the sixth straight year of posting a winning league record.
The Buccaneers rushed for 218 yards, led again by sophomore Terrance Wilson, who gained 67 yards on six carries in the first half. CSU failed to score an offensive touchdown but got two field goals of 24 and 49 yards from Tyler Tekac.
“Fantastic game defensively,” Tucker said. “We let them get behind us one time. Time and time again our defense made plays all over the field. We had some sacks and tackles behind the lack of scrimmage. They were really good today.”
Linebacker J.D. Sosebee had 11 total tackles while senior end Solomon Brown had three tackles for loss among his seven tackles. Linebacker Edward King also had nine tackles and two tackles for loss.
I’m happy for our kids to get a win,” Tucker said.
What went right
In addition to the four interceptions, CSU also blocked a punt to set up Tekac’s first field goal. Freshman Justin McIntire got the block and set the offense up at the five-yard line.
Tekac hit a field goal from 49 yards out, his second long boot in two weeks. He hit from 50 yards last week.
Adam Allen, in relief of the injured Wilson, added 65 yards rushing, including a 25-yarder. He also sealed the victory with a 16-yard scamper on third down to run out the clock.
Quarterback London Johnson completed seven of 11 pass attempts, though only for 51 yards. The key statistic offensively was no turnovers.
The CSU defense recorded seven tackles for loss. The unit has allowed just one touchdown over the last eight quarters after giving up 75 points in the two games previous.
What went wrong
CSU had to settle for a field goal after gaining no yards after the blocked punt put them on the five-yard line.
Tekac missed one field goal, twice. The first attempt, from 41 yards, fell short but Campbell was offsides. Tekac then missed a 36-yard attempt to the left. Campbell also blocked an extra point.
Two big runs on offense were called back due to holding penalties and effectively ruining potential touchdown opportunities.
CSU again struggled on third down, converting four of 14 chances. The offense finished under 300 total yards for the ninth time in 10 games this season.
Turning point
Allen’s interception return for a touchdown came late in the second quarter and gave CSU a 9-0 lead. The Buccaneers were doing nothing offensively and the defensive score sent the team into the locker room with major momentum.
Up next
CSU will travel to The Citadel on Nov. 29 to conclude the season. The Bucs need a win to secure a sixth consecutive winning season and have beaten the Bulldogs in four consecutive meetings.