Defense helps propel Gamecocks to nation's top ranking

COLUMBIA — Aliyah Boston is one of the nation’s best shot-blockers in large part because she’s tall. Ty Harris is one of the nation’s best at stealing the basketball because she’s quick, smart and able to force a mistake.
Individual talent is divine, but why is top-ranked South Carolina so good at team defense?
“They’re competitors. They want to win individual matchups, they want to win the game,” USC coach Dawn Staley said. “And they really have an appetite for, I wouldn’t say perfection, but completion.”
USC (24-1, 11-0 SEC) is the conference’s best team in scoring defense and 24th in the country. They’re No. 5 in the country in field goal percentage defense, meaning if an opponent makes a shot on this bunch, they should stop the game and recognize it.
The talent is clear, the Gamecocks starting a 6-5 future SEC (and probably National) Freshman of the Year in Boston with rookies Zia Cooke and Brea Beal beside her. The veterans, Harris and forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, round out the starting five, but they don’t lose anything going to their bench.
It was a concern, Staley thought in the preseason, to start such a freshman-laden five, but as usual, she made the right move. The speed, savvy and scoring they possess made it a natural choice.
To see them play so well on defense was a bonus. Staley always expected it to happen, someday.
Not from Day 1.
“Some teams, where we had good defensive teams, it wasn’t like everybody competed all the time on every possession. This team seems to not want to let each other down,” she said. “And I think they’re just mentally tougher than a lot of teams that we’ve had.”
Keep in mind that everyone on the team was the star in high school. Many of them received high recruiting rankings, were considered the best at their position in the entire country and toted a shelf full of Miss Basketball trophies with them to USC.
Those didn’t come because of defense. Not that they didn’t play good defense in high school, but it’s how much they filled the basket, not denied it being filled, that pushed those rankings.
It’s an every-year occurrence in the program, and with every program. Some players will be as great in college as they were in high school, and some have to find other roles. Beal, a three-time Ms. Basketball in Illinois, is perfectly fine with hers.
“Once you understand what your role is and what you’re good at, you can facilitate and do other things to help the team,” Beal said. “I think for me, you have to take pride in your defense in order to score on offense. Got to be able to stop them from scoring.”
Beal has a strong jumper (she’s a hair under 40 percent for the season) but averages less than seven points. But her defense is airtight, with her often starting the game against the opponent’s best player, and she doesn’t mind sacrificing offense to play great D.
There was no hesitation, either, considering how everyone else seemed to accept it.
“It’s just crazy to see how well we work together,” Beal said. “You can have a team full of talent, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you work well together.”
This team has, and is soaring through the year. The Gamecocks became a unanimous No. 1 after beating Connecticut last week, landing the top spot in the coaches’ poll four weeks after they became No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. They host Vanderbilt on Monday night looking to tighten their grip on the SEC regular-season championship.
“If you can get a team to commit on defense, you can get them to commit to anything you want them to do,” Staley said.
She wants them to win championships, and defense wins many of them.