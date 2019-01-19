College of Charleston has built a reputation around the Colonial Athletic Association over the past few seasons as a team that plays in-your-face defense and takes care of the basketball.
Neither were on display Saturday against Hofstra.
Eli Pemberton scored a game-high 26 points and Justin Wright-Foreman added 19 points to lead Hofstra past College of Charleston, 86-72, Saturday afternoon at the Mack Sports and Exhibition Center in Hempstead, N.Y.
It was the fourth loss in the last five games for the Cougars, who fell to 14-6 and 3-4 in the CAA. The Pride won for the 13th straight time and improved to 17-3 overall and 7-0 in the league.
When the Cougars were competing and winning CAA championships over the past two seasons, they were among the top teams in the league in defense and taking care of the basketball. Charleston gave up a season-high 86 points and committed 15 turnovers Saturday against the Pride. This after committing 17 turnovers in a 69-60 loss to Northeastern on Thursday night. A year ago, the Cougars beat both Northeastern and Hofstra on the road.
“We haven’t won here by giving up 86 points,” Grant said. “That’s not how we found success and that’s not how we compete for championships. I just told the guys we need to get back to practice and recommit to defense and taking care of the ball. The two things that we can control - defense and turnovers - are the two things that we’ve done consistently over the past couple of years. We’ve taken care of the ball and we’ve played defense at a high level.
“We didn’t do either one of those things today. I’m encouraged that if the guys really want to do it and the staff will work as hard as we can to fix it. We’ll make the improvements we need to make. Eighty-six points is way too many points to give up and we’ve got to do a better job of playing defense.”
Hofstra is the top offensive team in the CAA led by Wright-Foreman, who came into the game averaging 26 points a game. The Cougars did a solid job of limiting his production, but Pemberton and Jaylen Ray, who finished with 14 points on four of five shooting from 3-point range, more than filled the void.
The Pride was able to drive the basket for uncontested layups almost at will.
“You have to give Hofstra some credit, they’ve got good offensive players,” Grant said. “Justin Wright-Foreman is the best player in the league. I think we got caught up worrying about some of the screens when they flattened out their offense. We didn’t guard the ball screen the way we needed to guard it up top. When you play against a team that shoots the three as well as they do, you get caught up in trying to stop that and they drive the ball to the rim. We didn’t do a good enough job of guarding the rim.”
Trailing by 11 points early in the second half, the Cougars used a 9-0 run to cut the gap to 49-47 on Grant Riller’s layup with 15:02 to play. Riller finished with a team-high 24 points.
The Cougars had three chances to tie or take the lead, but failed to score.
Trending Up
- Zone offense. Over the past five games, teams have begun to play more zone defense against the Cougars.
The Cougars have struggled to find some consistency scoring against the zone defenses, but did a better job of attacking the Pride's 2-3 zone.
Charleston shot 52 percent from the floor, 40 percent from 3-point range and 83 percent from the free throw line - a formula that usually leads to success for the Cougars.
“I think that 72 points is enough to win if you’re playing defense at a high level,” Grant said. “We shot the ball well from three, we got to the free throw line. We shot over 50 percent from two and anytime you do that you’ve got a chance to win.
- Jarrell Brantley. After a lack-luster performance against Northeastern on Thursday, the senior forward finished with his fifth double-double of the year with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.
Trending Down
- Stopping guards from getting to the basket continues to be an issue for the Cougars.
Pemberton and Wright-Foreman were able to break down the Cougars defense.
“We’ve just got to get back to our principles and commit to playing defense,” Grant said. “We had 10-to-12 points in breakdowns where I felt like we could have done a better job.”
Grant is convinced the problems can be solved.
“We need to get back to practice and compete at a high level and make sure the guys understand how we’re going to get to the other side of this adversity we’ve dealt with over the last couple of weeks. The only way to do that is to look it in the eye and don’t flinch and go back to work. This team is very, very capable. I’m excited about what we’re going to be able to do, but there are things we’ve got to correct if we’re going to get back on the right side of the win column.”
- Bench scoring. The Cougars got almost no help from their bench players against the Pride. On Thursday, Sam Miller and Jaylen Richard combined for 17 points. Jaylen McManus was the only player off the bench to score and he had just two points.
Coming Up
After playing five of their first seven CAA games on the road, the Cougars return home for four straight games at TD Arena beginning Thursday night against Elon.