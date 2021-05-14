Debbie Antonelli's new free-throw fundraising goal for Special Olympics: $1 million

Debbie Antonelli has always had good aim.

After all, the first year she attempted her fundraising feat of making 100 free throws an hour for 24 straight hours, Antonelli shot 94 percent from the foul line.

Now, as the basketball analyst/mother of three/Hall of Famer/Special Olympics advocate prepares for her third 24 Hours of Nothing But Net fundraiser set for May 15-16, she's ready to adjust her aim.

"I've never felt comfortable saying this, because I didn't want to get too excited," she said. "But I feel like we can finally use the 'M' word ... I'd like to raise a million dollars."

The 56-year-old is well on her way, having raised $210,000 for South Carolina's Special Olympics program in her first two years. This year, before the event even starts, she has raised more than $77,000 toward a goal of $100,000, putting the total so far at $287,000. Donations can be made at 24hoursNBN.com.

"I'm overwhelmed by the response," said Antonelli, who played college basketball at North Carolina State and was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame last year. "But I am not surprised at the generosity of the people in the Lowcountry and from across the nation for Special Olympics.

For the second year in a row, Antonelli will perform her feat of endurance from the driveway of her Mount Pleasant home, with the aid of a Dr. Dish shooting machine, which rebounds her makes and misses and shoots the ball back to her at the free throw line.

In the event's first year, she used a local gym. COVID-19 forced a move to her driveway last year, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise, she said.

"The first year, I tried to build the event from the outside and had food trucks and a live band and an auction, and even had a Special Olympics dance," she said. "But the pandemic forced us to the driveway, and that ended up being a blessing. It's more of a grassroots feel, and shooting in the driveway is really a big part of my story as a player, a little girl shooting hoops in the driveway."

The weeks leading up to this year's event have been full of preproduction work for the 24 Hours livestream, which begins at noon Saturday and can be seen on YouTube by searching for 24hoursnothingbutnet.com and on Facebook at @24HoursNothingButNet.

The livestream will feature appearances by football coaches Dabo Swinney of Clemson and Shane Beamer of South Carolina, basketball coaches Brad Brownell (Clemson), Dawn Staley and Frank Martin (USC), Duggar Baucom (The Citadel) and Pat Kelsey and Robin Harmony (College of Charleston). Also from the basketball world are Kermit Davis of Ole Miss and Buzz Williams of Texas A&M, along with women's soccer great Mia Hamm.

New this year: Shooters in Minnesota, Rhode Island and Oregon also will raising money by replicating Antonelli's feat. That gives her another goal: Shooters in all 50 states one day.

The key to Antonelli's feat is that it only takes her 10 to 12 minutes to make her 100 free throws at the top of each hour. She can then spend the rest of the hour greeting well-wishers, interviewing guests, and grabbing food and drink and maybe a little rest, though she doesn't really sleep for the 24 hours.

Obviously, that takes some physical preparation, and Antonelli ramps up her already demanding workout routine in the weeks leading up to 24 Hours.

"I have created this ridiculous free throw/burpee routine where I make a free throw and then do a burpee," she said. "I've done sets of 50 makes, and I did a set of 100 the other day. So that's a little trick that helped me a lot."

Of course, the whole event started with Antonelli's son Frankie, who has down syndrome and is now a 23-year-old student at Clemson in the school's LIFE program.

"Due to COVID, Clemson LIFE is giving him a fifth year, and we're taking advantage of that," she said. "He goes to classes, lives independently, has a job, is a manager for the women's basketball team and plays on an intramural team. He's living his best life."

The pandemic has been difficult for Special Olympics in South Carolina, which makes the 24 Hours fundraising even more vital.

"COVID has meant a shutdown of all fundraising and programming," Antonelli said. "I could do my fundraiser because it was in my driveway, but no other fundraisers could happen. So to have $125,000 come in last year during COVID was really amazing."

Antonelli has another goal for this weekend. In the driveway instead of a gym last year, she shot just 89 percent for the 24 hours.

"So for two years, I'm averaging 91.5 percent," she said. "I'd like to do better than that this year."