It’s the call no parent wants to get.
Doug Herbert's phone rang on Jan. 26, 2008. The voice on the other end told Herbert, a professional drag racer at the time, that his two boys – 17-year-old Jon and 12-year-old James – had been killed in a car crash.
Jon and James Herbert were headed to McDonald's for breakfast that fateful day when they were involved in a head-on collision around 10 a.m. in Cornelius, N.C., near Lake Norman where they lived.
It was a harsh reality for Doug Herbert, who made a living driving cars at 300 mph.
More than a decade later, the man who won events at Darlington Raceway and beyond is years into his new passion: teaching teenagers how to drive responsibly.
He’ll be in the Lowcountry this weekend, conducting classes and spreading awareness.
“I didn’t know car crashes are the No. 1 killer of teenagers in this country,” he said, referring to the roughly 2,500 teens that die on U.S. roads each year. “The CDC has actually labeled it as an epidemic.”
BRAKES
Herbert’s classes are part of a program called BRAKES — Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe.
Classes will be Saturday and Sunday at the Naval Weapons Station Visitors Center located at 1650 Red Bank Road in Goose Creek. Both days, classes are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.
Classes are free for teens and their parents, but a $99 refundable deposit is needed to secure a seat. For more information, visit putonthebrakes.org or call (843) 376-5050.
The program came to Charleston for the first time last year. More than 200 families attended, and closer to 300 are expected this weekend.
Topics include recovering control of the car after swerving, how to prevent and handle panic stops, and how to keep from being distracted at the wheel, among others.
Herbert said parents often learn just as much as their kids.
“So much has changed about the rules of the road,” he said. “And since kids learn how to drive by watching their parents, it’s important for (parents) to stay up to date as well.”
The former National Hot Rod Association champion created BRAKES in honor of his two children, hoping to spare other families the tragedy that struck his.
Coping with their accident was the hardest thing he ever had to do. But Herbert knew it could have gone one of two ways.
“I could have let it consume me, or realize I was blessed to be the father of two great boys and use this as a way to share our story,” he said.
Shared experiences
Sandra Rabon knows the heartache of losing a child to a car accident.
Her son, Glenn Rabon Jr., was 17 when he died after his pickup truck crashed into a tree off Highway 64 in Colleton County. The tragedy happened in 2015, just two days before Christmas.
Like Herbert, Rabon wants people to arm their kids with knowledge about driver safety.
That’s why she used her platform as an Allstate agency owner to partner with Herbert in bringing BRAKES to Charleston.
“Our roads are so dangerous and making sure your teen knows how to react is critical,” she said. “This program lets you practice with professional drivers. If your teen reacts incorrectly, it can end their young life and change the parent's life forever.”
Herbert stepped in the winner’s circle at more than 30 national events, and raced all over the country during his days in the NHRA.
Still, he believes his defensive driving program is “hands down the most important thing I’ve accomplished.”
“Every kid should come home safely,” he said.