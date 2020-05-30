Dawn Staley's newest Gamecock is country's No. 3 prospect

COLUMBIA — The second of Dawn Staley’s four birdies sang on Saturday, and her performance continued the crescendo.
Saniya Rivers, the country’s third-ranked prospect, committed to South Carolina five days after Bree Hall, the country’s No. 26 recruit, did the same. The two are half of USC’s 2021 signing class, which Staley has been teasing.
It’s not final, but it’s already beginning to rival last year’s class, which was ranked No. 1 in the nation.
The Gamecocks’ National Coach of the Year can’t say the recruits’ names until they sign a letter-of-intent, but in her lingo, she’s Tweeted four times this month that another birdie has flown into the nest. Hall announced Monday and Rivers followed on Saturday, with the other two also expected to be Class of 2021 recruits.
Rivers, a 6-foot guard from Wilmington, N.C., is rated the No. 2 prospect at her position. She’s the highest-rated player to pick USC since third-ranked Aliyah Boston did it in 2019, and went on to have a unanimous National Freshman of the Year season.
“I think the biggest thing is her commitment to trying to do everything on the floor. She’s obviously such a gifted athlete, but she really does take pride in helping her teammates out as much as possible, whether that’s assisting them and finding the right spots for them to score, or scoring herself,” said Jackson Fuller, who covers Rivers for the Wilmington Star-News. “It’s really her dedication to being the best scorer, rebounder and passer all at once that has made her so valuable to her team.”
Rivers is a two-time Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year and averaged 26 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.3 steals, 4.2 assists and two blocks per game for Ashley High last season. She played her first two seasons at Wilmington’s Laney High, also known as the alma mater of Michael Jordan.
At Laney, Fuller said, Rivers played well but she was the point guard at Ashley. She kept her recruiting very quiet but Fuller had an opinion why USC was the choice.
“One thing that I’ve kind of taken from her a little bit, and people around her, is her respect and admiration for Dawn Staley,” Fuller said.
The identities of the other two recruits are still unknown, but of the nine remaining uncommitted recruits in the Top 22 of ESPNW’s Top 100, USC is involved with five of them. Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 prospect in the country and the only guard listed above Rivers, is one of them.