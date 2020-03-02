You are the owner of this article.
Dawn Staley's Gamecocks ranked No. 1 in nation for seventh consecutive week

SEC champs
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, left, and Tyasha Harris lifted the SEC regular-season championship trophy before beating No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday. Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA

COLUMBIA — South Carolina will play in the SEC tournament as the league's No. 1 seed, and for the seventh straight week, the country's No. 1 team. 

The top-ranked Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) finished their second perfect conference season in five years with a win over then-No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday, where they were presented with the SEC regular-season championship trophy before the game. USC will play the Georgia-Alabama winner at noon Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals at Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena. 

USC is seeking its fifth SEC tournament title in six years. Doing so would almost assuredly cement the Gamecocks as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, although they won't officially know until March 16. 

AP women's Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. Louisville

5. Connecticut

6. Maryland

7. Stanford

8. UCLA

9. Mississippi State

10. N.C. State

11. Northwestern

12. Gonzaga

13. Arizona

14. Oregon State

15. Texas A&M

16. Kentucky

17. South Dakota

18. DePaul

19. Iowa

20. Indiana

22. Princeton

23. Missouri State

24. Arizona State

25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Central Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

David Cloninger's women's Top 25

1. South Carolina             

2. Baylor

3. Oregon

4. Connecticut

5. Maryland

6. Louisville

7. UCLA

8. Stanford

9. N.C. State

10. Mississippi State

11. Gonzaga

12. DePaul

13. Arizona

14. Oregon State

15. Florida State

16. South Dakota

17. Iowa

18. Texas A&M

19. Kentucky

20. Northwestern

21. Missouri State

22. Princeton

23. Indiana

24. Old Dominion

25. Florida Gulf Coast

Jayhawks remain No. 1

Kansas is No. 1 for the second straight week while the rest of the poll, befitting every week this season, had a significant shakeup. 

AP men's Top 25

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Baylor

5. San Diego State

6. Kentucky

7. Florida State

8. Seton Hall

9. Maryland

10. Louisville

11. Creighton

12. Duke

13. Oregon

14. Villanova

15. BYU

16. Michigan State

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Ohio State

20. Penn State

21. Houston

22. Virginia

23. Illinois

24. Wisconsin

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, St. Mary's 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

David Cloninger's men's Top 25

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Baylor

4. Dayton

5. San Diego State

6. Florida State

7. Kentucky

8. Seton Hall

9. Oregon

10. Villanova

11. Maryland

12. Creighton

13. BYU

14. Auburn

15. Louisville

16. Michigan State

17. Iowa

18. Penn State

19. Houston

20. Duke

21. Illinois

22. Ohio State

23. East Tennessee State

24. Virginia

25. Vermont

