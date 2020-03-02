Dawn Staley's Gamecocks ranked No. 1 in nation for seventh consecutive week

COLUMBIA — South Carolina will play in the SEC tournament as the league's No. 1 seed, and for the seventh straight week, the country's No. 1 team.
The top-ranked Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) finished their second perfect conference season in five years with a win over then-No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday, where they were presented with the SEC regular-season championship trophy before the game. USC will play the Georgia-Alabama winner at noon Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals at Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
USC is seeking its fifth SEC tournament title in six years. Doing so would almost assuredly cement the Gamecocks as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, although they won't officially know until March 16.
AP women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Louisville
5. Connecticut
6. Maryland
7. Stanford
8. UCLA
9. Mississippi State
10. N.C. State
11. Northwestern
12. Gonzaga
13. Arizona
14. Oregon State
15. Texas A&M
16. Kentucky
17. South Dakota
18. DePaul
19. Iowa
20. Indiana
22. Princeton
23. Missouri State
24. Arizona State
25. Arkansas
Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Central Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
David Cloninger's women's Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Baylor
3. Oregon
4. Connecticut
5. Maryland
6. Louisville
7. UCLA
8. Stanford
9. N.C. State
10. Mississippi State
11. Gonzaga
12. DePaul
13. Arizona
14. Oregon State
15. Florida State
16. South Dakota
17. Iowa
18. Texas A&M
19. Kentucky
20. Northwestern
21. Missouri State
22. Princeton
23. Indiana
24. Old Dominion
25. Florida Gulf Coast
Jayhawks remain No. 1
Kansas is No. 1 for the second straight week while the rest of the poll, befitting every week this season, had a significant shakeup.
AP men's Top 25
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Baylor
5. San Diego State
6. Kentucky
7. Florida State
8. Seton Hall
9. Maryland
10. Louisville
11. Creighton
12. Duke
13. Oregon
14. Villanova
15. BYU
16. Michigan State
17. Auburn
18. Iowa
19. Ohio State
20. Penn State
21. Houston
22. Virginia
23. Illinois
24. Wisconsin
25. Michigan
David Cloninger's men's Top 25
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Baylor
4. Dayton
5. San Diego State
6. Florida State
7. Kentucky
8. Seton Hall
9. Oregon
10. Villanova
11. Maryland
12. Creighton
13. BYU
14. Auburn
15. Louisville
16. Michigan State
17. Iowa
18. Penn State
19. Houston
20. Duke
21. Illinois
22. Ohio State
23. East Tennessee State
24. Virginia
25. Vermont