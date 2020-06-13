Dawn Staley explains her Trump blast; Frank Martin also weighs in on protests

COLUMBIA — Stick to sports?

How could they?

South Carolina basketball coaches Dawn Staley and Frank Martin each spoke about the country’s unrest because they wanted to, and had to. Anybody can state their views on the protests and movements; many coaches and athletes have with simple statements condemning systemic racism and police brutality.

That wasn’t going to be enough for Staley and Martin.

“I would have done something in any case, but I thought doing the piece, it would certainly cast a larger net and it was a place that I could do it that I’ve done a couple of other pieces with them, and it’s been great,” said Staley, who blasted President Donald Trump in a story she wrote titled “Black People are Tired” for The Players’ Tribune. “I had a great time talking with them and trying to go a little bit deeper than just an ordinary article.”

Martin, whose wife Anya is the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, has a strong stance, too.

“What doesn’t work is if you do feel a certain way and you keep your mouth shut. Or you speak in a phony way,” he said. “Phoniness doesn’t work. You know where anger comes from? When you make someone think that you’re doing something to help them and in reality, you’re just trying to trick them through.”

Each spoke about their own experiences with racism, past and present. They each asked to simply start a conversation, with everyone — their players, their community, the lawmakers to really embrace and enact change.

And each, as they have done throughout their tenures at USC, had their own unique viewpoint.

Staley was one of the few sports figures who directly called out Trump for some of his messages during the protest, such as “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“I do stand by what I said in that we need somebody that’s a unifier. If he’s not unifying our entire country, then we need change,” Staley said. “If I only coach eight out of our 12 players, I’m doing the entire team a disservice. Because I’m dividing. When you’re a divider, you only speak to a certain amount of people. Everybody else, they're on their own.”

Staley, the U.S. Olympic women’s basketball coach, didn’t worry about potential repercussions in her piece or follow-up interviews.

“I’m not intentional, I’m not calculating when I do things. I just speak from my heart,” she said. “I only know one way, and it doesn’t mean we have to agree. But our behavior has to speak to everybody.”

Martin was highly critical of Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when the then-former NFL quarterback met the press wearing a Fidel Castro T-shirt after refusing to stand for the national anthem before an NFL preseason game. Martin's parents escaped communist Cuba.

“Kaepernick can say whatever he wants to say," Martin said in 2016. "That’s the beauty of this country. Colin Kaepernick in Cuba would have been put in jail."

But this week he recalled a conversation with his team in 2016, when former SEC Player of the Year Sindarius Thornwell called a locker-room meeting to express his feelings about racism.

“That’s a hard word, that’s a really, really hard word,” Martin said. “Just like hate, hate’s a really, really hard word. We sat in that locker room for three hours. Sin, Duane (Notice), (Maik) Kotsar as a freshman spoke, even though he’s from Estonia. Those are powerful moments. But you have to have the conversations. If you don’t, you’re failing kids.”

Martin encouraged his players to speak during the past two weeks, organizing Zoom meetings and lining up speakers. One of his best friends growing up in Miami is now a higher-up in the Miami Police Department, and he joined the call.

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem played for Martin in high school and Martin channeled Haslem’s message to his team. There are many police procedures that need to change, but painting all law enforcement as the bad guy isn’t the right move.

“The badge is not the one with the hate. It’s the soul of the man that has hate,” Martin said, using Haslem’s words. “There’s a lot of things that need to be worked on, whether it’s police training or whatever it may be, when it comes to racial profiling. The reason I’m still here is because police officers took care of the kids in the neighborhood. Without them, we get in trouble.

“So there’s a lot more good than bad. I know that in my core. I’ve experienced the ugly, too, I’ve been racially profiled as a driver in a car, so I understand. But I’ve been protected and helped by police officers so many more times. We got to stand up and fix the problems.”

Staley is close with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, was made an honorary deputy in 2015 and has gone on ride-alongs with the department. She sees his leadership and how the community responds to it.

“Sheriff Lott has dedicated his entire life to law enforcement. Some people may have an issue, but overall, he doesn’t change who he is, how he leads because of a certain amount of people he impacts,” Staley said. “He services everybody. For the most part, people love how he leads. They’re one with his neighborhoods that they protect and serve.”

Staley attended one of the Columbia protests and so did two of her players, Destiny Littleton and Olivia Thompson. She hadn’t heard if any of their teammates had in their respective hometowns (Littleton is rehabbing an injury here and Thompson is from Lexington) but that doesn’t mean they didn’t.

“Our team, I think everybody is socially conscious. They all want to use their voice in some type of way,” she said. “I think as a team, as players, they’re figuring out how to use their voices and have a platform for long-term change.”

Martin is the same way. He constantly asks his players to share what they’re feeling with him, because that’s the only way he can know, then help.

“I’ve got internal conflict all the time because there’s a lot of good but there’s also some ugly. But I talk to our team about this all the time,” he said. “The hardest thing with players, especially this age group, is them allowing themselves to let you into their core. It’s hard to do with my children, it’s hard to do with my players.”

Athletes are becoming more empowered, and letting their voices be heard on discussions that have nothing to do with their sport. At USC, each basketball coach is encouraging it, contributing their own words and hoping for change.