Dawn Staley completes recruiting class with country's No. 13 prospect

COLUMBIA — The fourth birdie has announced, and Dawn Staley has another flock of talent heading her way.
Raven Johnson, the country’s No. 13 recruit, officially committed to South Carolina on Thursday after weeks of speculation that she would be the final player to join Staley’s next recruiting class. Staley Tweeted over a month ago that four “birdies” had told her they were coming to her program in Fall 2021, letting each announce when they felt comfortable.
Johnson, a 5-8 point guard rated second nationally at her position, is the fourth. She followed Bree Hall (No. 26), Saniya Rivers (3) and Sania Feagin (6) and could be the clincher for Staley’s second national No. 1 recruiting class in three years.
Nobody but USC has four of the country’s top 26 recruits for 2021, while only Oregon State with two can challenge the Gamecocks’ haul of three of the top 13. There are six uncommitted prospects, including No. 1 overall recruit Azzi Fudd, so a final team recruiting ranking won’t be known until all are pledged.
But the Gamecocks are bringing in a class that will join last year’s No. 1 class when those players are juniors, setting a foundation for future teams. Johnson, from Atlanta and Westlake High, iced the sizable cake.
She averaged 15 points per game last year with 3.9 assists and 4.3 steals, guiding Westlake to its third straight state championship. Johnson, the only Westlake player who has started every championship game, dumped 23 points and nabbed six rebounds with a blocked shot in last year's title bout.
She is known as “Hollywood” among her teammates.
The quartet should be all of the next recruiting class, although coaches never stop recruiting and nothing ever ends until school begins in August 2021. As it stands, USC would have 13 players, including one walk-on, with two open scholarships on the 2021-22 team after lone senior LeLe Grissett departs following the 2020-21 season.