Dawn Staley adds second top-6 Gamecock recruit in 24 hours

COLUMBIA — It’s hard to stack back-to-back great recruiting classes. Prospects want to play, and they can see if one freshman class is playing a lot, coming in right after it probably doesn’t translate to heavy minutes.
Dawn Staley knows it, which is why she’s perfectly content signing amazing recruiting classes every other year.
South Carolina continued to score on the recruiting trail Sunday as forward Sania Feagin, the country’s sixth-ranked prospect, announced her commitment. Feagin unveiled her choice less than 24 hours after the nation’s No. 3 prospect, guard Saniya Rivers, did the same.
The two, along with No. 26 prospect Bree Hall, will take the floor in 2021-22 with what should be juniors Aliyah Boston, Brea Beal and Zia Cooke, starters who made up last year’s national No. 1 recruiting class. The trio heavily contributed to a 32-1 season, two SEC championships and the top spot in the polls since Jan. 13.
And Staley still has one recruit who has verbally committed but not publicly announced her choice. The Gamecocks are known to be in on three of seven remaining uncommitted prospects in the class, all ranked in the Top 22.
Feagin, a 6-3 forward rated the No. 2 recruit at her position, is from Ellenwood, Ga. She averaged 17 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, three steals and 2.5 assists last season, when she was named Georgia’s Gatorade Player of the Year and led Forest Park High to the state championship.
It was the Lady Panthers’ first title in 50 years. Feagin scored nine points in the 46-30 championship win.
Feagin picked the Gamecocks over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Louisville.
USC has three remaining open scholarships for the class. Of ESPNW’s top 30 players, the Gamecocks are the only team with three commitments, with Notre Dame, Connecticut, Texas and Oregon State holding two each.