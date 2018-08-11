COLUMBIA — Anybody could look at the depth chart and figure the chances were slim. Only one quarterback plays at a time, and South Carolina has junior Jake Bentley, who has started the past 20 games.
Dakereon Joyner knew that when he committed, and said as much during Shrine Bowl practice. “I’m not worried about it,” he said then. “I’ll play quarterback.”
This year, next year, year after next …
Will he?
"I think he feels good about himself and he's throwing the ball well and doing a good job,” quarterbacks coach Dan Werner said this week. “It's not like he's tucking the ball and running every time. It's hard for me to say how he feels, but I definitely see a progression."
As Joyner settles into his first preseason camp with the Gamecocks, the high school numbers and talent speak for themselves. USC head coach Will Muschamp has constantly lauded Joyner’s maturity beyond his years, pointing out he was a sophomore who led Fort Dorchester High to a state championship, one of a passel of wins Joyner racked up in his storied career.
But because of the depth chart, because of recruiting, because of potentially better talent around him, it may be tough for Joyner to see the field this year or in the future. Bentley is the starter and still has another year of eligibility after 2018.
If something were to happen to Bentley this year, fifth-year senior Michael Scarnecchia would be the first man called, and after him, redshirt freshman Jay Urich has at least been around for a season, although like Joyner, he has yet to play.
If Joyner were to redshirt this year, it wouldn’t be surprising. The 2019 season will be a better indicator of Joyner’s USC future, as Bentley could be gone and Scarnecchia will definitely be gone.
Yet blue-chip QB Ryan Hilinski will arrive. His commitment has brought hype around USC not seen since Jadeveon Clowney. How does that play into the competition?
Joyner, like all freshmen under Muschamp, isn’t allowed to speak to the media. But it’s doubtless he’s approaching the battle — Bentley, Urich, Hilinski, whoever — as he did his detractors at Fort Dorchester.
Unafraid.
“He has the uncanny leadership ability to affect everyone around him. He has that kind of charisma, and that is certainly what you want at the quarterback position,” Muschamp said. “Again, we are excited about him, and let’s see how he works through camp, and if he can help us win football games, and that goes for Jay Urich, that goes for everybody. That’s not just for Dakereon.”
So how is camp going? The spring offered just a glimpse of Joyner, where he used his greatest gift — mobility — to his advantage, but also had a bout of turnover-itis. There’s been a full summer and a week of fall camp where his attitude and athleticism have been praised.
There are just a few tweaks to be made, which is expected for any freshman coming to college.
“He’s still young, as Jay is, and they’re still learning things and making young-guy mistakes every now and again,” said Werner, who also credited each’s ability to bounce back from those mistakes.
Offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon didn’t bite when asked if the Gamecocks would have a special package for Joyner, a “Wildcat” or other scheme to showcase Joyner’s legs.
“It’s still very, very early. And a lot of times, whether a guy is accurate or not, a lot of that has to do with understanding, moreso than anything else,” McClendon said. “He needs to worry about being quarterback and grasping other stuff rather than a package.”
Werner said that he never tries to wholesale-change a quarterback's throwing motion, because he can work with feet, balance and decision-making to overcome any issues with the throw. He mentioned Joyner’s mobility as a large plus, and that he can do some things that would fit into USC’s overall system.
"The footwork part of it, obviously, is big," Werner said. "I can just see every day he's getting better and better. The great thing about this scheme is, whether you got an athletic guy, a pro-style guy, we’ve got in our package plays that they can all run.”
The waiting game, something Joyner never had to do in high school, began as soon as he committed. He understood that it was necessary.
Yet how much longer will he wait before the game arrives?