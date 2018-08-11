CLEMSON — In a perfect world, if everything operated under ideal circumstances and Dabo Swinney had his way, the Clemson football coach would already be 100 percent sure what his plan is going to be when it comes to his quarterback situation three weeks from now in Clemson's season opener against Furman.
Who might be the starter between Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence? How might he manage the reps? Does he wants to have a dual system? Those are all questions he wishes he had answers to.
But Saturday, following the Tigers' first scrimmage against each other in Memorial Stadium, the head coach admitted that's not quite the case — at least not yet.
"I'd like to know yesterday, really," Swinney said. "I'd have liked to have known in the spring. That'd be great. You know the guy. But it is what it is. That's why you practice.
"It's very competitive."
Indeed, Clemson's quarterback situation is far from settled and Swinney is hopeful that some time between a week and 10 days ahead of the opener against Furman he will have some clarity. But one thing was also abundantly clear Saturday as Swinney spoke.
Bryant, the senior incumbent, has not backed down to the flashy freshman phenom Lawrence in any manner. He continues to hold his own and has no intentions of giving in at any point.
That was evident in the very first drive of the day, when Bryant marched the first-team offense down the field for a 70-yard drive that culminated with a touchdown.
All three quarterbacks — Bryant, Lawrence and redshirt freshman Chase Brice — threw touchdown passes Saturday morning and Swinney was highly complimentary of all three. But it was Bryant who set the tone early. He also received some praise from the head coach for his loyalty to staying with the program and embracing this competition.
"He could've walked out of here in May. He could've said, 'Hey, see ya boys. I'm out of here' and gone somewhere where it might not be as challenging. Go somewhere where it might be a little easier path," Swinney said of Bryant. "He said, 'No, I'm going to stay right here.' So it's been great to see him compete and his game is at a whole other level from where he was at any point last year."
As the morning went on, it was Bryant's early tone that helped the Clemson offense dominate the esteemed Clemson defense, something that Swinney said was clear from the very beginning.
Tight end Milan Richard credited that first drive for setting the pace and pointed to tempo as the reason why the defensive side of the ball was never quite able to catch up.
"I think we kind of had them on our heels to start with," he said. "We're always competitive."
With fall camp about 10 days out from ending, the sooner Clemson inches closer toward the opener against Furman, the sooner coaches are hoping it will become crystal clear to them who takes those first snaps of a season expected to end in the College Football Playoff again.
Time is still on Swinney's side, but not for much longer.
"I haven't seen the stats (from the Saturday scrimmage) but they were probably pretty similar. They really made all the throws, all three," Swinney said of his quarterbacks. "They continue to just focus on what they can control and their execution. (Saturday) was maybe one of the better days as a group where all three I thought really played well."
Personnel update
A slew of Clemson players were held out of competition Saturday for various injury reasons, as well as personal reasons.
Cornerback Trayvon Mullen was out to attend a funeral. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow left early to attend his brother's wedding. Cornerback Mario Goodrich was out with a groin injury. Defensive end Richard Yeargin was banged up and did not play. Wide receiver Trevion Thompson was injured midway through the scrimmage and tight end Braden Galloway was also banged up and held out.
Perhaps the most dramatic moment of the day was when defensive end Logan Rudolph was tossed from practice for getting too aggressive.
"Took a swipe today at somebody," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "We kicked him out today, but he's had a really good camp."
Receivers shine
In addition to the quarterbacks, Clemson's wide receivers had a major day Saturday with loads of them making flashy plays. Swinney pointed out Tee Higgins specifically and appeared to be supremely impressed with newcomer Justyn Ross.
"His first catch was a one-handed go-up and just pluck it out of the air," Swinney said. "Then he came right back up and one-upped himself with another one. He was spectacular today finishing plays."
No turnovers
Clemson's offense ran 106 plays by Swinney's estimation with no turnovers.
Former employee arrested
Sam Blackman, a longtime athletic department employee at Clemson who retired this summer after about 40 years of service, has been arrested for alleged theft of university equipment. He faces one count of petit larceny.
"The arrest results from an ongoing Clemson University investigation that began last month when items were reported missing by members of the athletic department," the university wrote in a press release. "CUPD is being assisted by the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the investigation."