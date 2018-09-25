CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney hates this part of his job.
The Clemson head football coach met with senior quarterback Kelly Bryant on Monday, one day after the Tigers' coaching staff decided to demote him from the starting quarterback job, and wanted to offer a little clarity. The duo talked at length. Both got emotional.
"It's a bad day to be the head coach. Most days it's good, but it's a bad day because I love Kelly," Swinney said Tuesday, offering some insight as to how their chat went. "As long as I've been at Clemson, there's not a guy that's more committed to Clemson than Kelly Bryant. There's not a better leader. This guy, he's the epitome of what you want. He's what you want your son to be like. I love him like a son.
"I hate being in that situation, but that's my job. My job is to critique, judge, evaluate, hold people accountable, be fair and do us right. It doesn't make it easier, but where we are and what we're doing this weekend (by starting Lawrence), it's what's right. It's what's right."
Lawrence, the freshman phenom who lit up Georgia Tech on Saturday, essentially forced Clemson's hand into making him the starting quarterback by the way he played, which has many wondering where that leaves Bryant moving forward.
In their conversation, Swinney wanted to make a couple of things clear to Bryant. First: he did nothing wrong. It wasn't that Bryant lost the job, Lawrence simply won it.
Second, if Bryant wants to continue to play college football at Clemson, there is a place for him in the Tigers' offense.
"We trust Kelly. We believe in Kelly. Kelly's a great football player," Swinney said. "This is the MVP of the ACC Championship."
And third, however Bryant wants to handle his future moving forward, Swinney is going to support him.
Even if that means transferring.
"If he walked in here today and said, 'Hey coach, I don't want to play the rest of the year unless you've got to have me,' OK. If that's what you want to do, I'm all for it because I love Kelly," Swinney said. "I would be disappointed in that because we need him, but I wouldn't judge him for that."
Bryant did not practice Monday, Swinney saying he gave him the day off to take a step back and have the afternoon off to process his emotions. If the senior from Calhoun Falls decides he wants to transfer, he can do so as long as he doesn't play another snap at Clemson.
The NCAA's new redshirt rules allow a college football player to play in four games of the season without losing his redshirt status. Bryant has played in exactly four. If he plays against Syracuse this week, that will be his fifth game of the year, meaning he will not be eligible to play anywhere other than Clemson.
Asked if Bryant indicated during their conversation that he was considering that option, Swinney said Bryant did not.
"No, no. I don't have any doubt he'll be right here and ready to go," Swinney said.
Neither Bryant nor Lawrence will be available to reporters this week, Swinney saying he wants to give them both a break from outside noise.
To his credit, Bryant has been supportive of Lawrence from Day 1 and has mentored him throughout this competition. The senior also has an admirable ability to not let external factors change who he is.
"I think competition brings out the best in everybody," Bryant said earlier this season. "I learned a lot from (Lawrence)."
Now, Clemson hopes he’ll stay and learn more. Swinney will find out soon enough.