CLEMSON — At some point Saturday afternoon, after Trevor Lawrence went down with concussion-like symptoms and after Chase Brice entered the game at quarterback to lead Clemson to a game-winning touchdown drive, Hunter Renfrow approached Dabo Swinney to ask his coach a hypothetical question.
"Would I have been going in if ...." Renfrow began, not needing to finish his question because Swinney knew where he was going with it.
"If something happens to Chase, am I going in?"
Swinney’s face lit up.
"That's right — yeah big boy,'' he told him. "You're going in, so you better be ready."
That's where this week comes in.
Renfrow might forever be known for the passes he catches instead of passes he might throw, but the fifth-year player from Myrtle Beach is now officially on Clemson's depth chart at the quarterback position.
Raised on a foundation of family and faith, the national championship spotlight hasn't changed Clemson's Hunter Renfrow
In the wake of Kelly Bryant's transfer, the No. 4 Tigers need more depth behind Lawrence, the freshman starter, and Brice, who had thrown just eight passes prior to his heroics Saturday in Clemson's 27-23 victory over Syracuse.
Ben Batson is not ready to step into the QB role. He was hampered by a broken finger for about the first four weeks of the season, and the freshman walk-on was originally supposed to play safety.
Renfrow, on the other hand, knows the Tigers' system in and out, and he played quarterback in high school.
Running a triple-option offense at Socastee High School under his father, he racked up 3,506 career rushing yards, 36 career rushing touchdowns and 23 career passing touchdowns. He started attending Clemson's quarterback meetings midway through last week after Bryant left the team.
"Fortunately for me, he has a great understanding of what we're doing from a wide receiver perspective. He can spend more time in the quarterback meetings learning some of those calls," said Clemson co-offensive coordinator and wideouts coach Jeff Scott.
"He throws it well. That’s all he played until he got here. He played quarterback in high school. He didn’t play one snap of wide receiver in his entire high school career. So he likes the opportunity and the challenge. It’s going to help him down the road (in the NFL)."
For Renfrow (5-10, 185 pounds), the greatest challenge would be the increased responsibility, such as reading coverages and stating protections. But perhaps what will serve him best is his sheer willingness to do whatever Clemson needs and the detail he will put into learning his duties.
That much was evident Monday, when Clemson coaches told him he would be taking reps this week at quarterback in preparation for this weekend's game at Wake Forest.
Initially, Renfrow misunderstood and thought he was going to be taking reps at defensive back, which didn't bother him a bit.
"I started explaining how obviously I know what the coverages are. I know cover 4 and cover 2. Cover 2 just play outside leverage," Renfrow said. "(Later) I started piecing it together that (coach Scott) meant quarterback. And I'm like, 'Ah, crap. He probably thinks I'm an idiot.' The next day, I had to explain myself so he thinks I'm still a sane person."
Of course, the Tigers would like to avoid using Renfrow at quarterback. Their hope is that Lawrence and Brice stay healthy and play well. But Clemson wants to have a backup plan, and Renfrow gives them some comfort.
"That’s just who he is," Scott said. "He’s like, ‘I can go play wherever.’"
Even if that means the most important position on the field.