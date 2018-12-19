CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney has made it crystal clear over the years he has no time for recruits who want to play games with his football program, and Wednesday, the same day the Clemson coach signed another highly rated class of 26 recruits for the early National Signing Day period, he offered a little bit of insight into exactly what he means by that.
Since official visits in the spring became an opportunity nationwide that prospects could tap into starting a season ago, Swinney has implemented a stunning personal philosophy with his staff at Clemson that the Tigers will not participate in such visits.
Members of his staff were hesitant about that decision when he made it and Swinney has taken quite a bit of flack for the policy.
Wednesday, he explained.
“It’s easy to get on a plane and fly (on Clemson’s dime). You may not have any interest in Clemson whatsoever, but if Clemson calls and they want to pay for you to come and feed you and put you in a hotel, well who doesn’t want to go do that?” Swinney said. “Sign me up. Let’s go, man.
“I want guys that are sincerely interested in coming to Clemson. I don’t need any practice recruiting and I don’t like wasting time. I want to be transparent and I want prospects to be transparent and if they’re really interested in Clemson then they’re going to com here unofficially on their own. And so my message to the staff was If they won’t come unofficially, they’re not going to come for four years.’
“To me, it’s how I protect our program, it’s how I protect our culture. I’m not trying to be like everybody else. I want to be Clemson and Clemson’s not for everybody. I understand that. I get that. But I want it to be a two-way street and I want them to want to be here.”
Indeed, Swinney has a point in terms of where he is coming from and certainly Clemson is a big enough national brand now to where the Tigers can afford to be picky.
Swinney even admitted that 10 years ago, he might not have been in the position to implement such a policy.
But now, given that Clemson is prepping for its fourth straight College Football Playoff and the brand has gone national, the Tigers have more leeway than ever before. After all, Swinney’s class he signed Wednesday has prospects that hail from 14 different states, including Clemson’s first signee from California since 1991. The 14 states are the most number of states for a Clemson class since 1989 and four more states than Swinney has ever had before.
But what if Swinney wanted a recruit badly enough?
He might have to make an exception to his rule or else be OK with missing out on that certain recruit if he was not willing to wait until fall for an official visit.
Because unofficial visits involve no financial help from the universities, it is on the prospect to find a way to a campus himself for those such visits.
Clemson was fortunate that linebacker signee Bryton Constantin from Baton Rouge, La., had the means to make the 10-plus hour drive with his mom from Louisiana to Clemson multiple times to express his interest in the program. The Tigers were also fortunate that superstar wide receiver and California resident Joseph Ngata was able to arrange his own travel from Folsom, Calif., to Clemson’s campus for an unofficial.
But in the event that Clemson was recruiting prospects who were not able to make such accommodations, Swinney would be forced to either amend his rule or accept the reality that he might lose out on that recruit.
Both are situations he would like to avoid.
“When a guy comes unofficially, then he, to me, is sending you a message that, ‘You know what? Hey, I’m interested in Clemson,”’ Swinney said. “Now he may hate it when he gets here. But at least he came on his own. That’s just my personal philosophy. And I told the staff, I said, ‘I guarantee we’ll have 20 commits by August 1. You just watch.’ And we did. We had more than that by that time.”
As Clemson marches into the spring with its 26 new signees with possibly one more to come during the early signing period, Swinney feels good about his philosophy and how it all shook out. Clemson has the No. 7 class by ESPN
In the future, it could be a risk. But the brand he has built has put him in this position.
Joseph Ngata, WR, 6-3, 210, Folsom, Calif./Folsom
Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, 6-4, 271, Lagos, Nigeria/River Rogue (MI)
Chez Mellusi, RB, 6-1, 205, Naples, Fla./Naples
Tyler Davis, DL, 6-1, 293, Apopka, Fla./Wekiva
Etinosa Reuben, DL, 6-3, 275, Kansas City, Mo./Park Hill South
Bryton Constantin, LB, 6-2.5, 207, Baton Rouge, La./University Lab
Brannon Spector, WR, 6-1, 185, Calhoun, Ga./Calhoun
LaVonta Bentley, LB, 6-0, 220, Birmingham, Ala./Jackson-Olin
Kane Patterson, LB, 6-1, 225, Brentwood, Tenn./Christ Presbyterian Academy
Hunter Rayburn, OL, 6-4, 320, Pensacola, Fla./Pensacola
Joseph Charleston, DB, 6-2, 190, Milton, Ga./Milton
Logan Cash, DL, 6-3.5, 252, Winder, Ga./Winder Barrow
Jaelyn Lay, TE, 6-6, 220, Atlanta/Riverdale
Taisun Phommachanh, QB, 6-3, 197, Bridgeport, Conn./Avon Old Farms School
Jalyn Phillips, DB, 6-0, 198, Lawrenceville, Ga./Archer
Lannden Zanders, DB, 6-0, 190, Shelby, N.C./Crest
Tayquon Johnson, DL, 6-2, 293, Williamsport, Md./Williamsport
Frank Ladson, WR, 6-3, 178, Miami/South Dade
Greg Williams, LB, 6-3, 235, Swansea/Swansea
Kaleb Boateng, OL, 6-4, 293, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./Fort Lauderdale
Aidan Swanson, P, 6-3, 165, Tampa, Fla./IMG Academy
Andrew Booth Jr., DB, 6-1, 188, Dacula, Ga./Archer
Ray Thornton, DB, 6-2, 198, Columbus, Ga./Central Phenix City (AL)
Keith McGuire, LB, 6-1.5, 210, Media, Pa./Malvern Prep
Davis Allen, TE, 6-5, 220, Calhoun, Ga./Calhoun
Sheridan Jones, DB, 6-1, 175, Norfolk, Va./Maury