Cyclones hold off gritty Dillon Christian, 70-60

A few weeks ago, the Porter-Gaud boys basketball team was looking forward to participating in the prestigious Beachball Classic in Myrtle Beach.

Those plans changed when school officials decided the trip to Horry County for a few days was not the safest or smartest thing to do amid rising Covid-19 positives.

But, coach John Pearson was able to find two games this week as part of a mini-tournament, the Lowcountry Invitational. Even that event has been cut in size as teams backed out of the bracket at the last minute. There are games being played through Wednesday at First Baptist School on James Island.

Porter-Gaud played a game on Monday, their first live game action since Dec. 7. The Cyclones improved to 4-0, knocking off SCISA AA state contender Dillon Christian, 70-60.

“We kind of knew two weeks ago that we may not be able to play (in the Beachball Classic) but it was definite about a week ago,” Pearson said. “We haven’t played a game since December 7. We had about three practices since we came out of quarantine. This is the way it’s going to be this season. Lot of unknowns and a lot of changes on the fly.”

The Cyclones built a 43-23 lead early in the third quarter but saw that margin dwindle to six at 64-58 with a minute to play. It was play typical of a team that had not been able to play for an extended time.

“We have to knock some rust off for sure,” Pearson said. “I thought Dillon Christian did a nice job. They were scrappy and aggressive and they never backed down. At the same time, it was not a good day for us overall. Did some good things early but overall we weren’t very sharp.”

Senior wing Mason Grant paced the Cyclones with a 30-point scoring effort. Senior guard Denham Wojcik added 10 points before fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Pearson hopes his team, which is considered among the leading state title contenders in SCISA Class AAA, will learn a valuable lesson about mental preparation.

“Sure, we were disappointed that we could not compete in the Beachball but that is no excuse to not play well, regardless of where we play or who we play,” Pearson said. “This will be a game that is referenced by me to our team all season long. This is what happens when you don’t pay attention to detail. This is what happens when you walk into a gym thinking you are better than you really are. We didn’t play very well and Dillon Christian took full advantage. This is a lesson we can learn from.”

Porter-Gaud will play Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Wednesday before another self-imposed pause in play through the first full week of January.