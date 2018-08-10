Two longtime Lowcountry rivals brought a high level of excitement to the second night of the 48th annual Sertoma Classic on Friday night as Porter-Gaud edged Bishop England 13-7 in a two-quarter scrimmage.
The two schools, who have played each other in recent years but are not scheduled this fall, brought large followings in the stands, and the play on the field made for plenty of noise. Junior quarterback Gunnar Nistad, a transfer from James Island Charter, tossed a pair of touchdowns and led an impressive passing attack. The Cyclones forced three turnovers defensively as well.
“That was fun, and the last I looked both teams are still undefeated, so the real winner was Sertoma,” Porter-Gaud coach Rick Reetz said. “That’s what we’re here to support, and I’m glad it worked out. When we decided to play this game here, we thought it would be good for the fans. We’re not playing this year in the regular season, so this was a good thing.”
The first Porter-Gaud score came after a Bishop England fumble as Nistad connected with Caleb Pierce for a score.
Another Bishop England fumble, this on their own 2-yard line, resulted in Nistad’s short pass to Andrew Thomas.
Bishop England got on the board midway through the second period when quarterback Will Daniel connected with Sullivan Clair on a 35-yard pass, cutting the lead to 13-7.
“It’s a learning process for all of our guys,” Bishops coach John Cantey said. “We’re very young and we’re going to have to take our lumps. This is a good competition. We have a good rivalry with them.
“We had three turnovers. That has to stop. We can’t beat ourselves.”
Military Magnet 14, Pinewood Prep 0
David Holmes provided the scoring for the victorious Eagles, racing 52 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter. The Eagles also had a touchdown called back due to penalty and lost a fumble in Pinewood Prep territory.
Pinewood put together a nice drive near the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles stopped a fourth down run at its own 30 to thwart the drive. A fumbled punt set up Magnet’s second score, an 8-yard run by quarterback Kelvin Heyward with 3:40 left in the second period.
Pinewood Prep receiver Mikey McVeigh had more than 100 yards receiving.
Trinity-Byrnes 13, Garrett Tech 0
Trinity-Byrnes of Florence, the SCISA Class AA state runner-up last season, scored a touchdown in each quarter in their shutout win. Quarterback Jordan Jones tossed a 33-yard scoring pass and Shemar Byrd added a 2-yard run in the victory.
First Baptist 27, Baptist Hill 0
The Hurricanes, the two-time defending state champions in SCISA AA, are moving to Class AAA this fall and looked more than ready to make the move with an impressive showing against Baptist Hill.
Senior running back Michel Dukes scored two touchdowns, while new starting quarterback Myron Wigfall added a touchdown run and a touchdown pass for the Hurricanes. Tylan Major caught the touchdown pass, a 30-yarder.
First Baptist opens the season next week at Bishop England.
“It was great to get this in tonight because we know we have a tough one next week,” First Baptist coach Johnny Waters said.
Timberland 0, Wando 0
Timberland forced three turnovers, but neither team threatened to score in a scoreless tie. Wando’s Andrew Weil attempted a 43-yard goal as time expired but missed just wide right.
Stall 12, Philip Simmons 7
Stall’s James Levine scored on a pass reception for an early 6-0 lead, but Philip Simmons went ahead 7-6 on Omaro Asby’s touchdown toss to Bryant Collins.
Stall opened the second period with a 30-yard touchdown scamper by Harry Brunson and made it stand for the win.
Philip Simmons, a two-year old school, is making its varsity football debut this fall.
Notes
West Ashley cheerleaders were selected as the Spirit Award winners for Thursday night’s action. Oceanside Collegiate was runner-up, followed by Academic Magnet.
Bishop England won Friday’s Spirit award, followed by First Baptist and Wando.
West Ashley was named as the winner of the Social Media and Sales award.