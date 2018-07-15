Ask Ann Thompson why the Snee Farm swim team has been so successful, and the 13-year-old will talk about tradition.
It sounds cliche, but Thompson, who just helped Snee Farm capture its fifth straight City Swim Meet crown on Sunday, takes it to heart.
Whether it’s studying the history of the team or meeting up at the local ice cream shop after meets, Snee Farm has established a culture on land that makes them that much better in the water.
“It’s not about winning,” Thompson said on Sunday after placing first in the 50-yard backstroke. “It’s about the bond we’ve all created. We spend so much time together that we’re really all family.”
Held each year at the Goose Creek Community Pool, nearly 1,000 kids competed in the 51st annual City Swim Meet. The three-day event included 19 teams from all across the Lowcountry. Legend Oaks' Connor Campbell, competing in boys 15-18, set meet records in the 50-yard freestyle and butterfly, and also won the 100 individual medley.
When the last swimmers hopped out of the water on Sunday, Snee Farm had secured another first-place title, tallying 3,104 points.
Snee Farm's Avery Freece (girls 11-12) won three individual events, including the 50-yard butterfly, breaststroke and 100 individual medley, while Sullivan Frece (boys 10 and under) won the 50-yard freestyle, butterfly and 100 individual medley.
Coosaw Creek placed second with 2,604 points.
“I can’t express enough how proud I am of these kids,” said Coosaw coach Jaeson May. “We had so many first-place finishes, which shows just how much hard work pays off.”
Coosaw also came in second last season. Their consistency near the top of the leaderboard is a credit to the kids, May added.
“Us coaches try to provide guidance. But it’s really the kids who go out there and give it their all. They’re amazing,” he said.
Snee Farm coach Jason Kreutner agrees. His team has become standard-bearer for success, and that starts with the same culture Ann spoke about.
Each year, Snee Farm alumni come back to their stomping grounds and support the young swimmers. And when the team gathers at practices and competitions, Kreutner said they talk about the history of the City Swim Meet and of the team itself.
“We talk about how our team has overcome adversity over the years and how it’s important for all of us to stick together,” Kreutner said. “The kids are part of that growing family and tradition and they have a good feel for it.”