CSU's furious rally falls short as Bucs drop second straight to Hampton

For the second consecutive night, the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team played a great half. But halves don’t lead to wins, and for the second straight night, the Buccaneers lost a Big South Conference home game to Hampton University.
The visiting Pirates improved to 3-4 and 2-0 in Big South play.
The Buccaneers (1-5, 0-2) put together their best half of the season against a Division I opponent, scoring 50 points while shooting 58 percent from the floor in the second half. It was an 18-point first half, on 24 percent shooting, that dug an early 34-16 hole.
“I am encouraged by the way we played in the second half but discouraged to lose two to Hampton at home,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “I thought in the second half, for the first time this year, we had some buy in. We didn’t lack discipline, like we did in the first half. We have a talented group that doesn’t have a full buy in yet. We don’t have a full, whole-hearted belief in the way we need to play. When we get that, you will start to see us be successful.”
Freshman wing Melvin Edwards scored a career-high 21 points with eight rebounds for CSU. Senior Phlandrous Fleming added 19 points and 10 boards, his second straight double-double. Senior guard Sean Price had his best outing of the early season, scoring 16 points with nine caroms.
“When we run our offense the way we are supposed to, guys are going to get open shots and an opportunity to score points,” Radebaugh said.
CSU fell behind 41-21 early in the second half but a 41-21 run tied the game at 62 with 3:17 remaining. The Bucs tied the game at 68 on Fleming’s layup with 26 seconds left.
Hampton’s Deuce Dean, who scored 19 points, worked the game clock under five seconds and banked in a driving left-handed runner one second left in the game. Hampton’s Davion Warren led all scorers with 29 points and four 3-pointers.
“I am anxious to see if this group will be improved moving forward and how hard we are willing to work,” Radebaugh said. “Whatever our potential is with this team, I want to see if we can reach that potential. We’re not there yet.”
CSU will be off until a Jan. 4-5 set of games at Gardner-Webb. They return to practice on Dec. 27 with the hopes of improving.
“We have faced so much adversity and we have missed so many opportunities to grow,” Radebaugh said. “We haven’t played a game without three starters being out and played one game with four starters out. The injuries, the seven-day isolation for COVID with no practices, and we are having to play some guys out of position. With all of that, it comes down buy in. We saw that in the second half and scored 50 points, but we scored 18 in the first half.”