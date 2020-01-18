It has become a tradition for the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team to celebrate road victories with ice cream or milkshakes. After Saturday’s performance in a 79-60 win at High Point, a little extra whipped cream and a cherry on top may be in order.
The Buccaneers shot lights out for the second consecutive road game, building leads of 27 points on two occasions during the second half, to improve to 9-9 overall and 3-3 in Big South Conference play.
CSU shot an amazing 76 percent from the field in the opening half, connecting on 17 of 22 field goal attempts and 10 three-pointers to build a 49-25 halftime advantage.
“We are playing very well offensively, and it all has to do with our unselfishness,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “The ball is moving. We have guys who can shoot the ball and we are creating uncontested shots. So proud of the way we prepared in one day and so proud of the way we played today. It was a fun game to coach and a fun win to be a part of.”
Junior Phlandrous Fleming led all scorers with a career-high 31 points, scoring 24 points in the opening half with five 3-pointers. Guard Travis Anderson and forward Ty Jones added 12 points each with Jones contributing seven rebounds and six assists.
“It was one of those nights,” Fleming said. “It was a good day for us. We are definitely going good. I think we have found our stroke and we are sharing the ball. It was great to see everyone knocking down shots.”
The shooting cooled significantly in the second half, falling to 36 percent, but the Bucs still finished at 56 percent for the game. The Bucs also shot 56 percent in Thursday night’s win at Campbell. Saturday’s win snapped an eight-game losing streak at High Point and marked CSU’s fourth road win of the season.
The Buccaneers never trailed in the game, building a 16-6 lead five minutes into the contest. An 11-2 run to close the half gave CSU a 24-point cushion at the break.
CSU’s largest lead came early in the second half at 54-27 and was later matched at 79-52 with four minutes remaining in the game.
“We changed the way we were playing in the second half, slowed it down a little because of our depth,” Radebaugh said. “It was a good day for the Bucs, and we are very thankful for the win.”
High Point (4-14, 1-4) shot just 38 percent from the floor, including a 2-for-20 effort from beyond the arc. The Panthers were led by John-Michael Wright’s 14 points.
The Buccaneers return home to host Presbyterian on Thursday. The Blue Hose entered Saturday’s game against Radford in a first-place tie in the Big South standings.