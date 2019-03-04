Reid Hardwick and Ryan Rizk homered as Charleston Southern erupted for a season-high 12 runs Monday morning to close the Swig & Swine Classic with a 12-4 rout of Ball State at CSU Ballpark.
CSU (4-9), which pounded out 15 hits, jumped out to an 8-0 lead through three innings and extended it to 11-0 before Ball State (5-6) could get anything going offensively.
In the four-run first, Hardwick began a two-out rally with a single back up the middle before a Ryan Stoudemire single and Jason Miller walk loaded the bases. Max Ryerson walked to push across the first run, then Jack DeLongchamps, making a spot start behind the plate, delivered a two-run double.
Sophomore shortstop Rizk got in on the RBI action, adding a run-scoring single for the early 4-0 lead.
CSU added two more in the second on Hardwick’s two-run home run to right – his first in a Buccaneer uniform – then two more on Rizk’s first homer of the season, his a two-run shot as well off the scoreboard in left field.
The early offense was plenty for senior southpaw Cody Maw (1-1) who went seven innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out six. Maw also took a perfect game into the fifth inning before a one-out double gave the Cardinals their first baserunner of the day.
Hunter Illing and Jamison Mobbs tossed two scoreless innings to close out the game, with each collecting a strikeout.
Hardwick (two RBIs) and Stoudemire each went 3 for 5, while Rizk was 2 for 5 with three RBIs. DeLongchamps also drove in three runs, while Ryerson was 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs. Josh Litchfield and Kyle Horton also had two hits.
Garett Simmons took the loss for Ball State, tossing just 2/3 of an inning and allowing four runs, all earned and walking two.
CSU heads to No. 3 North Carolina for a 3 p.m. start Tuesday.
Citadel time change
Due to expected cold temperatures in the Lowcountry on Wednesday night, The Citadel’s game against Winthrop at Riley Park was changed to 4 p.m. The game was originally scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m.