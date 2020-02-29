CSU ends regular season with road loss at Presbyterian

Charleston Southern’s men’s basketball team may have finally hit the proverbial wall in the 2019-20 season.
The Bucs limped to the end of the regular season with four consecutive losses, including a 76-65 defeat at Presbyterian on Saturday. CSU ends the regular season at 13-17 overall and 7-11 in Big South Conference play.
CSU, picked to finish fifth in the league’s preseason poll, likely had a team capable of such a finish if healthy. Instead, the Buccaneers played most of the conference slate with a severely limited roster due to injuries and a midseason transfer.
“We played 11 total conference games with seven players,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “The guys have handled this situation with the utmost class and effort. When you look around the country and see the teams that have experienced these types of injuries, they haven’t experienced the type of success that we have.
“This has been very difficult on our players. It’s difficult to be able to get a lead but have no subs to rest your guys. It’s difficult to get into the second half and look down the bench and have nobody left. It’s why I am so very, very proud of this team. They have never wavered in confidence, effort or attitude.”
CSU built a 29-21 first half lead on to see the Blue Hose finish the half on a 12-3 run and a 33-32 halftime lead. The second half belonged to the Blue Hose, who shot 56 percent from the field in the second half and made 18 of 21 free throw attempts for the game.
Ben Drake paced the Blue Hose with 21 points and Cory Hightower added 15.
Ty Jones and Deontaye Buskey led CSU with 19 points, but the Bucs shot only 33 percent in the second half. Leading scorer Phlandrous Fleming finished with 11 points.
CSU hopes to have a run left in them as they prepare for next week’s Big South Conference Tournament. Radebaugh says if any team is mentally prepared for a big finish, it is his team.
“The mental toughness this team has developed will not only benefit us as we grow our program but also will benefit them for the rest of their lives,” Radebaugh said.
CSU will host a first-round game on Tuesday as the eighth seed, with Presbyterian being the opponent. The teams split games during the regular season, each winning at home. Tuesday’s tipoff is at 7 p.m.