A modest three-game winning streak for the Charleston Southern men’s basketball team ended with a thud on Monday night, courtesy of the James Madison Dukes.
James Madison (6-4) shot 50 percent from the floor and cruised past the Buccaneers 81-60 in Harrisonburg, Va.
“The message to our group is just hang in there,” CSU coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “We’ve been on the road a ton. Our guys gave a great effort. Some offensive woes got us a little discouraged. We have to be mentally tough not to get discouraged when we aren’t making shots.
“Our offensive execution was terrific. We shot tons of open shots. We will keep moving forward. We had our chances early to make it a really competitive game, but we missed a lot of open shots.”
CSU (4-6) was playing for the first time since Dec. 7 as they took a break for semester exams. After claiming an early 4-0 lead, the Buccaneers went to sleep and never woke.
James Madison reeled off 15 straight points as CSU missed 10 consecutive shots, claiming a 15-4 lead. The first-half margin would climb to 38-23 by halftime as the Buccaneers shot only 23 percent from the floor, including 2 of 16 from beyond the arc.
Sophomore guard Dontrell Shuler led CSU in scoring with 20 points, converting 12 of 16 free throw attempts. Junior Phlandrous Fleming chipped in 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. CSU shot 32 percent for the game and made only 6 of 30 attempts from 3-point range.
Darius Banks paced JMU with 17 points as the Dukes put five players in double figures. JMU held a 53-41 lead with under 12 minutes to play and put the game away with a 25-10 run over the next eight minutes.
“Back to the drawing board and staying really upbeat,” Radebaugh said. “All of this is in preparation for the Big South schedule. We look forward to competing. We will move forward.”
CSU will hit the road again for a game at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.