Cross native, Gamecock alum Rod Wilson settling into new role at USC

COLUMBIA — To the surprise of no one, Rod Wilson is staying busy.

Despite no on-field instruction and no way to gather all of his new players around him, the former Cross High and South Carolina jack-of-all-trades is filling every minute with the duties of his new job. Hired in February to coach the Gamecocks’ linebackers, Wilson is glad to be back home, even if home doesn’t feel like the home he’s used to with everything else going on.

“2020 has been such an emotional rollercoaster,” Wilson said. “Winning the Super Bowl, then I lost a close friend of mine after the Super Bowl, then going from that to being offered a job. I’m a blessed individual, happy to be home, and can’t wait to get to work.”

Wilson had framed jerseys from his days with the Chicago Bears mounted on the wall behind him. Between them was his USC jersey, one that got a lot of use from 2000-04.

Recruited as a quarterback by Lou Holtz, Wilson played QB, linebacker, receiver, safety and spur (nickelback) during his tenure. He played six years with the Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a linebacker and played in Super Bowl XLI before moving into coaching.

Four years at Charleston Southern coaching safeties, inside linebackers and being a special teams assistant begat a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. His work with the special teams there earned him a Super Bowl ring in February.

It’s been quite a journey for the versatile athlete from tiny Cross, hard by the shore of Lake Moultrie, where Wilson spent his high school days as a four-sport athlete. Only 90 minutes from his new home in Columbia, Wilson’s parents still live in Cross, along with the parents of his wife, Megan, who hails from Alvin, across the lake.

Traveling back and forth from Kansas City to South Carolina, reconnecting with friends and family, jumping immediately into the recruiting aspect of his new gig and trying to get one house sold while looking for another has had its problems. But like Wilson's playing days, he never stops.

“I got here and I had about three weeks in the office, and then we had spring practice,” he said.

“I went back to Kansas City to pack up and move over spring break, got back and then we had the pandemic. So it’s going as smoothly as possible.”

Like many high schools did then and still do today, Cross found its best athlete during football drills and put him at quarterback. Even today, Wilson insists he wasn’t the best athlete on the team but he loved playing QB, and he turned in back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 yards of total offense.

A Mr. Football finalist and Shrine Bowl captain, Wilson chose USC over Clemson, Penn State and North Carolina. Immediately adopted by teammates he still calls friends, Wilson still has powerful memories of those days.

“My first day of stepping on campus in summer of 2000, the guys I met, the guys I played with, a lot of those guys I’m still very close with,” Wilson said. “Dondrial Pinkins, Dunta Robinson … the first day I stepped on campus is a very fond memory for me.”

It’s been difficult to adjust to the coronavirus college football schedule, not being able to meet recruits in person and not being able to see how a player could fit into USC’s locker room. Wilson pointed out that you don’t have to like a teammate to play alongside him, but when you do, you can get a Super Bowl run like the Bears had during his career.

He was able to get a crash course on terminology, potential chemistry and ability in the spring and every Zoom meeting or text message with his current linebackers helps the process. Having established star contributors such as Ernest Jones and Sherrod Greene will aid his transition, but the real work begins in a week, when players can get back and begin working out.

Wilson has stressed one thing above all to his players.

“Love of the game. Just the love of the game,” he said.

His personal love of it keeps growing.