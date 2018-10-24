COLUMBIA — It comes with the territory.
Quarterbacks are the only players who get credit for a win in the record books, and they’re also saddled with the loss. Neither result may have much to do with their individual performance, but outside of the center, quarterbacks touch the ball the most often, so they’re the ones everyone’s eyes are trained on.
Jake Bentley was supposed to step forward this year, fresh off a nine-win season and being named MVP of the Outback Bowl. The new up-tempo offense was supposed to fit him like a Superman costume, perhaps driving his performance high enough to where he could reasonably consider jumping to the NFL.
The “S” on his chest through six games instead stands for “Suspect” if not “Sub-average.” It has not gone un-noticed.
Fifteen interceptions in his last 10 games. Boos from his own fans after a debilitating end zone interception against Texas A&M.
Keyboard courage is a by-product of the times yet the Twitter tough guys are particularly vicious when it comes to Bentley. The hurl insults, demand changes and share their own tinfoil-hat conspiracies about why he’s still starting.
Bentley starts because he’s the Gamecocks’ most proven quarterback and gives the team the best chance to win. He could have played better, like all of his teammates could have, but to suggest USC’s disappointing 3-3 record is solely his fault, or that he only plays because his father is an assistant coach, makes about as much sense as a stock car with a right turn signal.
“It’s been up and down a little bit,” Bentley replied when asked about his confidence. “It hasn’t wavered that much. It’s been fairly high. I know the time I put in and what I have to do to be successful.”
He says he hasn’t heard the criticism, although he obviously heard the boos during the Texas A&M game. Coach Will Muschamp heard them too, and said it’s part of the position, and the situation.
“At the end of the day, we’re not where we want to be, but that’s part of having a championship culture, is criticism,” he said.
It’s worth pointing out that it was Bentley who led those two scoring drives, each with a two-point conversion, to tie the game after Texas A&M leaped to a 16-0 lead. It’s also worth noting that he’s thrown three end zone interceptions and the red zone turnovers the team has had this year have amounted to what Muschamp calls a 52-point swing.
Backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia played a flawless game against Missouri and 15 minutes of it were in a squall that rivaled the best scenes from “The Perfect Storm.” While it’s ridiculous to think Bentley continues to play because Muschamp wants to please Bobby Bentley (the elder Bentley is the running backs coach, not the offensive coordinator, so what does it matter if he’s happy or unhappy?), it’s not just been fans that have wondered why Scarnecchia didn’t get a chance against A&M.
“Taking care of the football is number one and just playing in what we’re trying to do,” Muschamp said. “Again, (Bentley) is a competitor and he competes his butt off and that’s why he’s got the respect of his team and this staff.”
He should be completely healthy when Saturday comes, although he’ll still wear the brace on his left knee, and there’s no reason to think he won’t start. The thought was that Scarnecchia’s success would be a good thing because Bentley now knew there was a capable backup who could push him a bit.
That didn’t happen against A&M, and while Bentley was the maestro of that comeback, it wasn’t enough. Another chance to silence his critics and prove why he’s starting slipped away.
“He understands that he has to play better, all of us have to play better. It’s not just on him,” senior Bryson Allen-Williams said. “All of us have to play to our potential. That’s why our record is what it is.”
But only one has the record stapled to his resume. And hears it the most when the cheers are never as noisy as the complaints.