COVID-19 halts Charleston Southern-USC Upstate game minutes before tip-off

Just minutes before the scheduled Big South Conference men’s basketball tip-off between Charleston Southern and USC Upstate, Tuesday night’s game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the visiting Spartans team.
The teams had completed preliminary warmups and were just about to re-enter the floor for final preparations when the results were announced. Both teams took scheduled tests on Sunday. CSU received its results on Monday night, while USC Upstate’s results were not known until just before the game.
“It’s unfortunate, but this is the times we live in,” CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “We went through this earlier in the year (December), so it’s just something we all have to deal with. We are praying for the individual who tested positive and we’re praying for their entire program.”
The teams were scheduled to play Wednesday night, but that game also has been postponed. Radebaugh said the Big South Conference has an open week at the end of the regular season when games can be played, if necessary.
CSU (1-11, 0-8 Big South) will travel to Campbell for games on Sunday and Monday. USC Upstate (3-11, 3-5) will undergo a mandatory pause for 10-14 days.
“We will make the most of these extra days of practice as best we can and try to get ready to play Campbell this weekend,” Radebaugh said.