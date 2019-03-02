MOUNT PLEASANT - Harrison Hawkins blasted a two-out, two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift College of Charleston to a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over North Carolina A&T on Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (9-2) won its third straight, and was the Cougars' fifth comeback triumph of the season.
Hawkins’ blast, his first with the Cougars, capped a thrilling come-from-behind victory, which saw Charleston trail 3-0 heading into the home half of the fifth. Logan McRae mashed his first home run of the season with a game-tying solo shot in the sixth, while Dupree Hart went 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI triple, and two stolen bases. Danny Wondrack collected a double and a triple in a 2-for-4 effort, as Luke Manzo plated a run with a sacrifice fly. Ari Sechopoulos went 1 for 3 with a run scored and a key single in the fifth.
Blake Robinson got the start and pitched into the fifth, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out two. Tradd James tossed two shutout innings in relief before Josh Price entered in the seventh. Price lasted 22/3 innings, striking out two and allowing one run on three hits. Nathan Ocker worked the Cougars out of a jam in the ninth after the Aggies plated the go-ahead run with a single to right.
Justin Williams and AJ Hunt each collected an RBI and two hits to pace the Aggies (5-5).
Evan Gates put the Aggies in contention for the victory with a quality start, fanning six and allowing three runs on four hits in 62/3 innings. Ethan Chavis recorded the final out of the seventh and first of the eighth, before Leon Hunter entered. Hunt pitched the final 11/3 innings and took the loss after surrendering Hawkins’ two-run homer in the ninth.
The Cougars and Aggies will meet in the final game of the series on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Citadel 7, North Alabama 4
Ryan McCarthy drove in three runs and Lane Botkin drove in two more as The Citadel defeated North Alabama at Riley Park.
The Citadel (4-5) worked out of bases-loaded jams in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings, limiting the Lions (2-8) to just one run.
McCarthy's RBI double and Botkin's two-run single in the seventh helped The Citadel open a five-run lead.
The Bulldogs took a 3-1 lead in the fourth by pushing across three runs. Jeffery Brown and Tyler Corbitt had back-to-back singles to start the inning. McCarthy followed with a two-run triple off the wall in right center. McCarthy then scored on a groundout off the bat of Cole Simpson.
North Alabama got within a run in the sixth as Tate Mathis hit a sacrifice fly to right center, but the Bulldogs quickly responded as Ben Peden delivered a two-out RBI single to center in the bottom of the inning.
The Lions took advantage of three errors in the eighth to score two unearned runs, but Jordan Buster came out of the bullpen to end the damage with a strikeout looking to end the inning with the bases loaded.
The Lions threatened again in the ninth as they loaded the bases with just one out. Buster got a strikeout looking on a full-count pitch and then ended the game with another strikeout.
Shane Connolly (2-1) allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits and four strikeouts over 51/3 innings for the Bulldogs. Buster got all four of his outs via the strikeout to earn his first save of the season. McCarthy paced the offense by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Botkin went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Jeffery Brown collected a pair of hits and scored two runs, while Tyler Corbitt reached safely twice and scored both times.
The teams close out the three-game series Sunday at 1 p.m.
Notre Dame 7, Charleston Southern 0
Junior left-handed pitcher Jaret Bennett allowed just two three runs across 62/3 innings, but the Charleston Southern's offense was unable to get anything going in a loss to Notre Dame from Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.
Notre Dame (4-6) righty Cameron Junker tossed six scoreless frames and Tommy Vail added three to complete the shutout and give the Irish (4-6) their second win over CSU (3-9) in as many days.
Freshman Brooks Bryan reached safely three times in the loss and the trio of Josh Litchfield, Reid Hardwick and Ryan Stoudemire each extended their hit streaks to four.
Spencer Myers and Daniel Jung accounted for seven of the Irish’s 13 hits on the night as Myers had three in the leadoff spot and scored three times, while Jung delivered a four-hit day scoring twice as well.
Charleston Southern ends the Swig & Swine Classic on Sunday as it hosts Ball State at 4 p.m.
No. 21 Coastal Carolina 10, UConn 7
Kieton Rivers was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Coastal Carolina took advantage of 11 walks in a victory over Connecticut in Conway.
Tied at 4 in the fourth inning, the Chanticleers (9-2) got two-run singles from Kyle Skeels and Jared Johnson to take an 8-4 lead.
After the Huskies (4-4) cut the lead to one, Coastal Carolina added an unearned run on a wild pitch in the fifth and another on a sacrifice fly by Scott McKeon in the sixth.
Coastal reliever Matt Eardensohn (2-0) went the final 42/3 innings, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out seven.