Cougars rebound, take second game of back-to-back against Delaware

NEWARK, Del. – A day after dropping a road game at Delaware, College of Charleston bounced back quickly.
Three players scored in double figures as College of Charleston claimed a 66-59 road win against Delaware to split the Colonial Athletic Association opening-weekend series on Sunday at the Bob Carpenter Center.
“I certainly thought the kids played hard. Didn’t really know what to expect coming into these back-to-back conference games," Cougars coach Earl Grant said. "You lose one on the first day. How do you respond in less than 24 hours? I thought our guys responded well. They trusted each other. We defended more like we are capable of. We had (12) assists. It’s a great reflection of our program in terms of the toughness and the grittiness. We just need to build on it. This was a good start.”
Graduate senior guard Payton Willis continued on his hot-shooting streak leading the way for the Cougars (3-6, 1-1 CAA) with a game-high tying 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, including three of the team’s nine 3-pointers. He was coming off a career-high 21-point performance on Saturday.
“He was really aggressive early. We need him to be aggressive. I talked to both him and Zep (Jasper) about being aggressive," Grant said of Willis. "Make plays and take some chances. I thought both of those guys did a good job of that."
Junior guard Zep Jasper joined Willis in double figures with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while junior transfer Cameron Copeland came off the bench and added 10 points.
"Total team effort," Grant said. "Nice to feel that victorious feeling again. Hopefully, we can build on it and keeping improving.”
Charleston never trailed after opening the game on a 10-4 run holding the Blue Hens scoreless for a stretch of two and a half minutes. Willis, Copeland, freshman guard D’Avian Houston and graduate senior forward Lorenzo Edwards drained multiple 3s to put the Cougars out in front for much of the first half.
The Blue Hens (3-4, 1-1), who were playing without the services of second-leading scorer Kevin Anderson, were led by 17 from top returning player Ryan Allen. They used an 11-0 run in the second half to cut the lead into single digits.
Dylan Painter added 15 points and eight rebounds, for Delaware, while Johnny McCoy had seven rebounds.
The Cougars return home and will host Drexel (5-2, 0-0) in back-to-back weekend games on Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10. Both games will tip-off at 1 p.m. at TD Arena.