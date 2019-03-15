MOUNT PLEASANT - Danny Wondrack mashed a pair of three-run homers, Chaz Davey went 3-for-5 with a two-run blast and Griffin McLarty tossed seven shutout innings to lead College of Charleston to a 13-3 win over Furman in baseball Friday at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (11-6) pushed across a season-high 13 runs on 12 hits – including a campaign-best three home runs – while limiting Furman (5-10) to three runs on seven hits.
Wondrack, who had his third career multi-home run game, drove in six runs to surpass the 100-RBI plateau for his career. Davey also had a double among his three hits, while Logan McRae stayed red-hot with three RBIs and two doubles as part of a 2-for-3 night. Dupree Hart added two RBIs with a 1-for-3 night, and Chris Graham went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and a run scored.
McLarty (3-2) scattered four hits and struck out seven without surrendering a walk. Steven Cook recorded the final two outs of the eighth to hold the Paladins to three runs in the frame, while Zach Williams pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.
David Webel and Jordan Starkes each went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the way for Furman, as Anthony Fontana drove in two with a pinch-hit double in the eighth. Justin Reid also collected an RBI.
Matt Lazzaro (0-2) surrendered five runs on six hits in six innings with six strikeouts.
The Cougars and Paladins will meet in Game 2 of the weekend series at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Notre Dame 9, No. 18 Clemson 2
CLEMSON - Tommy Sheehan pitched a complete game to lead Notre Dame past Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Fighting Irish improved to 7-9 overall and 3-1 in the ACC. The Tigers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped, dropped to 13-4 and 3-1 in ACC play.
Sheehan (3-1) allowed seven hits, one run and three walks with four strikeouts.
Tigers starter Davis Sharpe (2-1) yielded six hits, four runs (one earned) and two walks with eight strikeouts in six innings.
Notre Dame took advantage of two costly errors and a passed ball to score three unearned runs in the second inning. Bo Majkowski hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to put the Tigers on the scoreboard, then the Fighting Irish manufactured single runs in the sixth and eighth innings.
The Irish scored four runs in the ninth inning, highlighted by Eric Gilgenbach's three-run homer, to ice the game.
Logan Davidson and Majkowski had two hits apiece to lead the Tigers, while Kyle Wilkie, who went 0 for 2 with two walks, saw his 10-game hitting streak end.
The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. The first 1,000 fans receive a free mini bat.
No. 15 Georgia 6, No. 20 South Carolina 1
COLUMBIA - Georgia's Emerson Hancock struck out 12 in seven innings and the Bulldogs put up four runs in the sixth inning to take the series opener against South Carolina at Founders Park in the Southeastern Conference opener.
Georgia (16-2, 1-0 SEC) scored a pair of runs in the top of the second on John Cable's two-run home run to center. The Gamecocks (14-4, 0-1) answered in the third as freshman Brady Allen belted a solo shot into the bullpen in right field, his third of the season.
Freshman Wesley Sweatt, making his second start of the season, allowed just five hits and struck out a batter, but he ran into trouble in the top of the sixth. Cam Shepherd reached on an error to start the inning. He went to second on Riley King's single. Both runners scored on Aaron Schunk's triple to right. John Gilreath came in and allowed a pair of walks, a sacrifice fly to center and a double to right off the bat of Patrick Sullivan.
Hancock allowed four hits and a run with two walks to go along with the career-high 12 strikeouts. Sweatt was tagged with the loss. Hayden Lehman and Dylan Harley had a pair of strikeouts apiece in their relief outing.
King had three hits to lead Georgia while Sullivan had a pair of safties. Allen drove in South Carolina's lone run, while Andrew Eyster doubled in the sixth.
Winthrop 9, Charleston Southern 1
Winthrop scored five runs in the fifth inning and got seven shutout innings from Zach Peek in a win over Charleston Southern.
The Buccaneers (6-12) managed just three hits, getting an RBI from Josh Peters.
CSU starter Tyler Weekley (0-4) pitched well until running into trouble in the fifth. He finished with five runs allowed, three earned, with six hits and no walks with five strikeouts in 42/3 innings.
No. 19 Coastal Carolina 13, UL-Monroe 3
MONROE, La. - Jake Wright drove in five runs with a fourth-inning double and a seventh-inning grand slam to lift the Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference opening series at Warhawk Field.
Zach McCambley (3-0) struck out seven in six solid innings for the Chanticleers (14-4-1, 1-0).
Wright’s first RBI keyed the decisive five-run, fourth inning. Jared Johnson singled with one out, advanced to second on a walk and scored on Wright’s double to left-center. Scott McKeon singled in another and Cory Wood belted a three-run homer to right as Coastal took a 6-1 lead.
Citadel-Indiana State, ppd.
Friday’s game between The Citadel and Indiana State was postponed due to inclement weather and poor field conditions. The Bulldogs and Sycamores will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.