BROOKLINE, Mass. - Chris Graham connected on his first home run at College of Charleston and Brooks Lucas struck out five in seven strong innings to lead the Cougars to a 7-1 win over Northeastern University on Sunday afternoon to clinch a Colonial Athletic Association series victory.
Graham went 2 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and a two-run homer in the sixth for the Cougars (26-14, 9-3 CAA). Clay Hunt collected two hits and drove in one, as Danny Wondrack and Chaz Davey each plated one run. Dupree Hart stole his 32nd base of the season, the 67th of his career to move into a tie for fourth on the program’s all-time list.
Lucas (4-1) tossed a career-high seven innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out five. Josh Price pitched two scoreless frames in relief with back-to-back strikeouts to start the ninth.
Scott Holzwasser had the only RBI for Northeastern (18-21, 8-7) in the third inning.
Kyle Murphy surrendered five runs on six hits and five walks in 51/3 innings to take the loss.
The Cougars are next at Georgia Southern on Wednesday.
Duke 9, No. 23 Clemson 8
CLEMSON - Matt Mervis' leadoff homer in the ninth inning lifted Duke past Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to complete a series sweep.
Justin Hawkins, who was 2 for 4 for the Tigers (25-15, 11-10 ACC), belted a 447-foot grand slam in the fifth inning that capped a six-run inning to tie the score at 8.
But Duke (24-16, 11-10) took the lead in the ninth, and Hunter Davis (1-2) tossed a scoreless ninth.
Carson Spiers (1-3) went 21/3 innings of relief for Clemson, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two. Starter Jacob Hennessy went three innings, allowing five runs - four earned - on seven hits with two strikeouts.
Kennie Taylor and Joey Loperfido homered for Duke.
Grayson Byrd hit his fifth homer of the season for Clemson in the fifth. Kyle Wilkie, Sam Hall and Davis Sharpe each drove in a run for the Tigers.
The Tigers next host Winthrop on Tuesday.