HARRISONBURG, Va. - Chaz Davey delivered a two-out, two-run single to cap a five-run eighth inning and complete College of Charleston's sweep of James Madison with a 10-8 win Sunday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play.
The victory marks College of Charleston’s (22-11, 7-2 CAA) 14th comeback win of the season and keeps the Cougars even with Elon (18-14, 7-2) atop the conference standings. James Madison fell to 18-15, 2-7.
Luke Manzo went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Cougars, while Davey collected two hits and plated two runs. Logan McRae reached base five times in a 2-for-2 effort and homered for the second straight game with a solo shot in the sixth to reach the 30-home run mark for his career.
Cross Holfert and Bradley Dixon each went 2 for 5 as Dixon drove in one with an RBI triple in the eighth. Clay Hunt provided a key hit for the Cougars with a leadoff homer in the eighth to kickstart the comeback. Dupree Hart reached on a fielder’s choice and recorded his 30th stolen base of the season in the eighth.
Cougars starter Josh Price went 31/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out four. Brooks Lucas (3-0) struck out five over the next 42/3 innings, and was credited with his third win of the season. Nathan Ocker struck out two in a perfect ninth for his seventh save of the year.
Brady Harju provided much of the offense for James Madison with five RBIs, including a seventh-inning grand slam.
Nick Robertson (2-1) allowed two unearned runs over two innings to take the loss.
College of Charleston is at The Citadel on Tuesday.
No. 17 Louisville 7, No. 21 Clemson 4 (11)
CLEMSON - Alex Binelas lined a solo homer in the 11th inning to lift Louisville past Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 24-8 overall and 11-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Clemson tied the score at 3 in the third inning on Sam Hall's sacrifice fly and Logan Davidson's two-run homer, his ninth of the season. The Tigers took the lead on a two-out single by James Parker to score Bryar Hawkins.
But the Cardinals (24-8, 10-5) tied the score in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Fitzgerald.
After Binelas' tiebreaking homer, the Cardinals tacked on a solo homer by Drew Campbell and an RBI single by Fitzgerald.
Michael Kirian (2-0) earned the win in relief
Clemson's Carson Spiers (1-2) allowed three runs on five hits in 12/3 innings. Starter Keyshawn Askew went 22/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four.
The Tigers host Charleston Southern on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Charleston Southern 16, Longwood 3
FARMVILLE, Va. – Charleston Southern scored four runs in the first inning en route to an easy victory over Longwood at Buddy Bolding Stadium.
CSU (12-24, 2-10 Big South) scored a season high in runs on a team-best 18 hits, with nine runs in the fifth inning against the Lancers (9-22, 4-8).
Buccaneers starter Cody Maw (2-2) carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the seventh before Longwood broke through. He allowed three runs on just three hits in seven innings. Jordan Bridges tossed two scoreless innings in relief.
Reid Hardwick went 3 for 5 with a triple, stolen base and five RBIs for the Bucs, while Payton Holdsworth was 2 for 4 with a double, walk, stolen base and three RBIs. Ryan Stoudemire was 2 for 4 with a walk and two RBIs, Jack DeLongchamps was 2 for 5 with a walk and two RBIs, Javon Martin 2 for 3 with a walk and an RBI and Josh Litchfield 2 for 5. Dante Blakeney doubled and drove in two runs, while Justin Dahill scored a team-best three runs.
CSU closes its road swing with a trip to Clemson on Tuesday before hosting Gardner-Webb over the weekend at CSU Ballpark.
Mercer 10, The Citadel 0
Tanner Hall and Scott Smith combined on an eight-hit shutout as Mercer cruised past The Citadel in eight innings at Riley Park.
Bryce Leasure was 2 for 4 with a double, but the Bulldogs (10-22, 3-6 Southern Conference) were held to singles otherwise. Tilo Skole was 2 for 3, while Tyler Corbitt was 2 for 4 for the Bulldogs, who were 1 for 15 with runners on base.
Citadel starter Dylan Spence (2-4) was hit hard for seven runs on eight hits in one inning. The Bulldogs' bullpen allowed just two earned runs the rest of the way. Jordan Flanders gave up two runs, one earned, in three innings, while Cameron Reeves tossed two scoreless innings. Alex Bialakis gave up a run in one inning before Ches Goodman threw a scoreless inning in his pitching debut.
Hall went six innings for Mercer (15-17, 4-5), allowing six hits and a walk while striking out four.
No. 25 Coastal Carolina 14, South Alabama 5
MOBILE, Ala. – Coastal Carolina used an eight-run sixth inning to pull away from South Alabama in Sun Belt action at Stanky Field.
Coastal starter Anthony Veneziano (4-1) struck out eight over 51/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks.
USA starter Caleb Yarborough (2-4) was roughed up for seven runs, three earned, on six hits, two walks and five strikeouts over 52/3 innings.
The Chants’ offense recorded 14 runs on 14 base hits, as 10 different players registered a hit.
Cameron Pearcey was 3 for 4, with a solo homer, walk, stolen base and two runs, Mike Koenig was 2 for 3 with a homer, double, walk, two runs and three RBIs and Zach Biermann homered and drove in two for the Chanticleers. Jake Wright was 2 for 6 with two RBIs, while Scott McKeon and Kyle Skeels also drove in two runs each.