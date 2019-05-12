College of Charleston 10, Towson 9
MOUNT PLEASANT - McLendon Sears scampered home on a Luke Manzo bunt and a wild throw at third as College of Charleston celebrated Senior Day with a walk-off win and a series sweep of Towson.
College of Charleston (32-19, 13-8 CAA) completed its 18th comeback win and third walk-off of the season. The Cougars answered a three-run eighth for Towson with two in the home half, then scored two in the last of the ninth after the Tigers took a 9-8 lead in the top of the inning.
Freshman Tanner Steffy set the stage for the walk-off with a game-tying RBI double in the ninth that scored Chris Graham from first. Sears advanced to third on Manzo’s sacrifice bunt two batters later and scored the winning run when the throw to third sailed wide.
The Cougars held their annual Senior Day ceremony after the game, and College of Charleston President Stephen C. Osborne presented each of Charleston's 11 seniors with their diplomas during the festivities. Dupree Hart, Nathan Ocker, Logan McRae, Manzo, Danny Wondrack, Bradley Dixon, Clay Hunt, Joey Mundy, Chaz Davey, Seth Wall and Noah Hinzman were each honored for their accomplishments and contributions to the program.
Hart reached base five times in a 2-for-2 effort, driving in two with a single and drawing three walks to become the program’s all-time leader with 128 career free passes. Davey had a two-run triple in the first and Wondrack erased an 8-6 deficit with a two-run single in the eighth. Mundy went 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, as Dixon reached twice and scored twice.
Freshman Trey Fields recorded the final out of the ninth to earn his first collegiate win as he and Brooks Lucas combined to hold Towson to one in the frame. Kris Kuhn struck out four over two innings in relief of starter Zach Williams. Blake Robinson recorded a key out to close out the fifth.
Noah Cabrera drove in four of Towson’s runs in a 2-for-3 effort.
Charleston returns to the diamond on Tuesday when the Cougars host The Citadel at 6 p.m. at Patriots Point.
ETSU 9, The Citadel 0 (8)
A pair of lightning delays couldn't help The Citadel as it dropped its 20th straight game with an eight-inning loss to ETSU at Riley Park.
Coming out of the first lightning delay, ETSU (31-17, 10-10 Southern Conference) scored four runs in the third inning to push its advantage to 5-0. Noah Hill had the big hit in the inning with a two-run single to left center.
ETSU added a run in the fourth as they had runners on the corners with no outs. A caught stealing at second allowed the runner from third to score. The Bucs added single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings for the final margin.
Jordan Flanders (0-5) came out and retired the side in order in the first and allowed an unearned run in the second for the Bulldogs (10-40, 3-18). Then a lightning delay came and Flanders was not as effective after the delay. The freshman finished by allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits over 22/3 innings.
Ben Peden went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles for the Bulldogs, while Lane Botkin's single was the only other hit.
No. 17 N.C. State 8, Clemson 3
RALEIGH - N.C. State scored three runs in the first inning and cruised past Clemson to win the series 2-1 at Doak Field.
The first three Wolfpack batters walked and scored in the first inning, but Clemson struck back when Justin Hawkins hit a run-scoring single in the second inning for the Tigers (30-22, 13-14 ACC).
N.C. State (39-14, 16-11) answered with a run in the fourth inning on Dillon Cooper's single. The Wolfpack added three runs in the sixth inning on Jonny Butler's two-run double and Will Wilson's run-scoring single. Michael Green hit a two-run homer, his second of the season, in the seventh inning, while Wilson added a run-scoring double in the eighth inning.
Cameron Cotter (5-3) pitched 32/3 innings in relief to earn the win, as he allowed five hits, two runs and no walks with five strikeouts.
Tigers starter Holt Jones (2-1) suffered the loss.
The Tigers travel to Conway to take on Coastal Carolina on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in their final road game of the season.
Kentucky 6, South Carolina 2
COLUMBIA - South Carolina clsoed out its home conference schedule with a loss to Kentucky, but the Gamecocks took their first Southeastern Conference series of the season by winning the first two games.
For the third straight game, Kentucky (25-26, 7-20 SEC) scored a run in the top of the first and for the third straight game, South Carolina (26-25, 7-20) answered with scoring in the third. Chris Cullen was hit by a pitch to open the frame. He went to second on Jonah Beamon's sacrifice bunt and moved to third on a bunt single from Nick Neville. Cullen scored on an RBI groundout by TJ Hopkins.
Kentucky took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring a run on a groundout and an unearned run on a sacrifice bunt. Then in the fifth, Ryan Shinn's double made it 4-1. Kentucky scored a pair in the sixth, highlighted by T.J. Collet's single to right.
South Carolina, which managed just three hits, scored the game's final run in the sixth as Hopkins singled and Jacob Olson brought him in with a double to left.
Daniel Lloyd earned the start for the Gamecocks and took the loss, allowing two runs on four hits with a strikeout and three walks. Wesley Sweatt pitched 21/3 scoreless innings, striking out a pair in relief.
Zach Thompson earned the win for the Wildcats, striking out eight in a six-inning start.
USC wraps up the home portion of its schedule Tuesday night against USC Upstate.
UT Arlington 6, Coastal Carolina 3
Arlington, Texas – Coastal Carolina scored three runs in the seventh but saw UT Arlington score three runs of its own in the eighth inning to defeat the Chanticleers at Clay Gould Ballpark.
The loss drops CCU to 28-21-1 overall on the season and 13-12 in Sun Belt play, while the win pushes UTA to 30-21 overall and 16-10 in league action.
Coastal offensively had five players combine for just six hits on the day led by Scott McKeon, who went 2 for 4 with a double, and Parker Chavers, who had two RBIs.