NEWARK, Del. - Danny Wondrack laced an RBI double in a three-run ninth inning and Kris Kuhn struck out two to earn his first collegiate save in a 5-2 sweep-clinching win for College of Charleston on Sunday afternoon.
College of Charleston (36-19, 16-8 Colonial Athletic Association) won its eighth straight game with its fourth series sweep in CAA play. The Cougars scored four of their five runs with two outs and held Delaware (21-33, 9-15) to six hits.
Luke Manzo and Tanner Steffy each collected two hits and drove in one. Bradley Dixon plated a run in the ninth, while Logan McRae and Jared Kirven both had a double. Dupree Hart pinch-ran in the ninth and stole his 40th base of the season.
Zach Williams pitched into the sixth and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out one. Josh Price tossed 21/3 scoreless frames to earn his seventh win of the season, and Kuhn pitched a perfect ninth.
Kevin Mohollen and Jack Goan each drove in a run for the Blue Hens as Zach Lesher went 2-for-4 with two singles. Joey Silan lasted seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits in a no-decision. Jack Dubecq took the loss in relief.
Charleston returns to the diamond on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the CAA Tournament against the highest remaining seed following the conclusion of Day 1.
The Citadel 3, Western Carolina 1
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Citadel got six shutout innings from freshman Lathan Todd in a victory over Western Carolina in the regular-season finale at Hennon Stadium.
The Bulldogs (12-42, 5-19 Southern Conference), who recently snapped a 22-game losing skid, won their second straight to win the series.
Ben Peden's RBI double scored Ryan McCarthy in the first inning, and Peden later scored on an error.
McCarthy gave The Citadel a 3-0 lead the next inning on a two-out RBI single to score Tilo Skole.
Western Carolina (20-30, 8-16) threatened in the ninth, scoring on an error. After a walk and a groundout put runners on second and third with two outs, Ches Goodman coaxed a grounder to second to end the game.
Todd (1-0)allowed just one hit and struck out five over six shutout innings. He allowed a single in the first inning and did not allow a hit over the next five innings. Zach Taglieri followed in the seventh, while Goodman worked the final two innings for his first career save. The pitching staff held WCU to just four singles, three of which were infield hits.
McCarthy and Peden each collected two hits for the Bulldogs, who head to the Southern Conference Tournament to take on Western Carolina at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Greenville.
Wake Forest 14, Clemson 5
CLEMSON - Wake Forest scored four runs in the third inning, five in the sixth and four in the eighth inning to rout Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Demon Deacons improved to 30-25 overall and 14-16 in the ACC. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, dropped to 33-23 overall and 15-15 in ACC play.
Logan Davidson lined a two-run homer, his 15th of the season, for Clemson (33-23, 15-15 ACC) in the first inning, then the Demon Deacons (30-25, 14-16) responded with four manufactured runs on three hits and two walks in the third inning.
In the top of the sixth, Wake Forest scored five runs on six singles.
Chad Fairey blasted a two-run homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the inning.
But Wake Forest added four runs in the top of the eighth inning, capped by Bruce Steel's three-run homer. Clemson's Grayson Byrd belted a solo homer, his 15th of the season and 10th in the last 13 games, in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Wake Forest starter Ryan Cusick (7-3) allowed four hits, four runs and three walks with five strikeouts in six innings.
Tigers starter Davis Sharpe (6-4) gave up seven runs on seven hits in five innings.
Presbyterian 15, Charleston Southern 6
Presbyterian used a six-run second inning to cruise past Charleston Southern in the regular season finale from CSU Ballpark.
Eight players for Charleston Southern (21-34, 11-16 Big South) played their final home game – Jason Miller, Jamison Mobbs, Josh Peters, Josh Litchfield, Cody Maw, Jack DeLongchamps, Eddie Hiott and Tyler Weekley.
Max Ryerson homered to give CSU a 2-0 lead through one inning, but Presbyterian (28-26, 16-11) rallied in the second to take the lead for good.
Weekley tossed 11/3 innings, striking out a batter and allowing four runs, three earned. He was relieved by fellow senior Mobbs, who tossed a game-high 21/3 innings, striking out a batter and allowing three runs, two earned, before Hiott tossed two innings, allowing two runs while striking out a pair.
Jason Miller broke the school single-season walk record with two and stands alone with 38. Litchfield collected two hits and drove in a run, Peters scored a run and DeLongchamps smacked his first career home run in his final at-bat, a two-run blast to left center. Javon Martin also homered.
Charleston Southern will be the No. 7 seed in the Big South Tournament beginning Tuesday in Fayetteville, N.C. The Bucs will take on No. 8 seed USC Upstate in a single-elimination game Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the double-elimination portion of the tournament Wednesday.
Coastal Carolina 9, Appalachian State 6
CONWAY – Coastal Carolina overcame a two-hour lightning delay to defeat Appalachian State and notch its 30th win of the season in the regular-season finale at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Zach Biermann went 3 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs for the Chanticleers (30-23-1, 15-13 Sun Belt), while Cory Wood was 2 for 5 with two doubles and two runs, Scott McKeon was 2 for 5 with a double and Kyle Skeels was 1 for 3 with a double, walk, sacrifice fly and two RBIs.
The Mountaineers ended their regular season at 22-30 and 13-16 in league play.
Redshirt junior pitcher Scott Kobos (2-2) picked up the win in relief, allowing two runs on three hits and two strikeouts over three innings of work, while fellow lefty Dylan Gentry earned his first career save, getting the last two outs with the tying run at the plate.
Bobby Hampton (0-2) was roughed up for five runs, one earned, on five hits, three walks and four strikeouts over three innings out of the bullpen.