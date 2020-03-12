Coronavirus concerns hit ACC, SEC, CofC, Charleston Battery, Carolina Cup, NASCAR

Concerns over the coronavirus continued to make a huge impact on college and pro sports on Thursday, as the SEC and ACC basketball tournaments were among major events canceled.

The SEC, home to South Carolina athletics, also announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also said the league would suspend all on-campus and off-campus recruiting until March 30.

Also, the Big Ten, Pac-12, and Big 12 conference basketball tournaments have been canceled.

The Colonial Athletic Association canceled the rest of its women's tournament, and also has suspended spring sports, including College of Charleston baseball. The Carolina Cup canceled its March 28 steeplechase event in Camden, and the Charleston Battery's soccer league suspended play for 30 days.

South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston had just wrapped up a news conference previewing his team's SEC series with Tennessee when word came that the league had suspended the season.

“Health has to be the top priority,” Kingston said.

Many agree, as the country’s sporting world approaches near-shutdown. Men’s conference basketball tournaments were called off within seconds of each other Thursday while the NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer suspended operations.

"We understand that this decision will be disappointing to our student-athletes and coaches who have been preparing all season to compete in this event, as well as viewers at home," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "While this was not an easy decision, the health and well-being of our entire SEC community is of paramount importance."

USC’s women’s team, ranked No. 1 and having won the SEC Tournament last week, is waiting word on the fate of the NCAA men's and women's tournaments. Thought to be the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, the Gamecocks are faced with seeing a potential national championship run cancelled.

ACC

In a statement, the ACC said regular-season champion Florida State will represent the league as the ACC men's champion.

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament," the ACC's statement said.

"For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”

CAA

The CAA, home to College of Charleston, said it would suspend spring sports "until further notice."

"The decision was made after discussions with the conference’s administrative personnel. Our top priority remains the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans," the CAA statement said. "The conference will continue to diligently assess this matter. Additional details regarding the spring sports season and championships will be provided at a later date."

PGA Tour

On the PGA Tour, commissioner Jay Monahan said tournaments will be played without fans, including this week's Players Championship.

"PGA TOUR events – across all Tours – will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans," Monahan said. "This policy starts at The Players Championship (Friday) and continues through the Valero Texas Open. It’s important to note, that could change, but for the time being, this decision allows the PGA TOUR, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop."

This timeline would run from the Players through the following three weeks leading up to the Masters. The RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island is scheduled for the week after The Masters.

Charleston Battery

The USL announced that it will suspend the 2020 season for a minimum of 30 days, impacting the Charleston Battery soccer team's schedule.

"It was very clear from our owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority," USL chief Alex Papadakis said in a statement. "In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we have temporarily suspended match play for a minimum of 30 days.”

Carolina Cup

The Carolina Cup Racing Association has canceled the 86th running of the Carolina Cup Races, set for March 28 in Camden.

"While the decision was not made lightly, the CCRA puts the safety of our patrons, athletes, residents of South Carolina and staff first," the Association said in a statement. "We value the families and many sponsors who have supported this important tradition for decades."

NASCAR

NASCAR announced Thursday that upcoming races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will be held without fans.

NASCAR stated:

“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”

Check back for updates.