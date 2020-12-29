Cooper River Bridge Run pushes back 2021 race due to COVID-19 concerns

The Cooper River Bridge Run will push back its 2021 race from its scheduled date in March to September due to "continued COVID-19 concerns," officials announced Tuesday.
The new date for the 2021 Bridge Run is Sept. 25. It had been scheduled for March 27.
“We are hopeful that this change will allow for fewer limitations imposed by COVID-19 guidelines now that vaccines have begun to be distributed,” said David Bennett, chairman of the Cooper River Bridge Run board of directors. “It is with a deep sense of responsibility, we are choosing to proceed with caution to ensure a safe environment for all of the participants, volunteers, sponsors, frontline medical workers, law enforcement and others involved in making the Bridge Run successful year after year.”
Opening day for 2021 race registration has yet to be determined, but officials said the September date will allow a much larger number of people to participate.
