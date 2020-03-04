Cooper River Bridge Run, NCAA, SC High School league monitor coronavirus

As the threat of coronavirus impacts sports schedules across the globe, the state’s largest sporting event, in terms of participants, is set to go on as scheduled.

Some 30,000 runners and walkers will gather in Charleston for the Cooper River Bridge Run on April 4. Bridge Run director Irv Batten said there are no plans to cancel the run, which is the third-largest 10-kilometer race and seventh-largest running event in the U.S.

Batten said he attended a meeting of the city’s health and wellness committee on Wednesday with Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and officials from the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control.

“We are not going to cancel,” Batten said. “We are staying calm and carrying on with the event. But if we get direction from the governor or agencies to make adjustments, we will be prepared. It’s on our radar and if A or B happens, that’s what we’ll have to do.

“But right now, we’ll do as Mayor Tecklenburg said: ‘Stay calm, wash your hands and carry on.’”

The coronavirus has killed 11 people in the U.S., as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, with confirmed cases in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. There have been no confirmed cases in South Carolina, though public health officials have monitored 49 people for the virus, The Post and Courier reported Wednesday.

Internationally, there have been more than 94,000 confirmed cases, with a reported 3,200 deaths as of Wednesday.

The Bridge Run draws participants from all 50 states and from countries around the world. But the majority of runners are from the Southeast, and most of the international elite runners live in the U.S. for at least part of the year, Batten said.

Some 400 portable toilets are set up for Bridge Run participants, and hand sanitizer and washing stations are available.

“We have an awesome team, with the Charleston Medical Society on our board and a lot of MUSC doctors,” Batten said. “We are keeping up with what’s happening, from the governor to the mayors and DHEC and getting all the updated information.”

Another international event set for Charleston is the Volvo Car Open women’s tennis tournament, scheduled for April 4-12 on Daniel Island. The largest women’s only professional tournament in North America draws players, fans and media from around the world.

The WTA Tour already has canceled two events set for next month in China, and Volvo Car Open director Bob Moran said his staff is making preparations to deal with any concerns.

"It’s definitely been on our radar screen,” Moran said this week. “We’ve had calls set up with the WTA already, with their health and wellness staff. And we’ve engaged with our team and with the Medical University, which is our health provider for the tournament.”

High school championships

The S.C. High School league is preparing for the state basketball finals on Friday and Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Girls teams from Goose Creek, North Charleston and Military Magnet will vie for state championships.

This week, the High School League put out a statement to explain its preparations regarding the coronavirus for the state championships.

“The administration and athletic staff of our member schools are well versed in the precautionary measures being taken across the state to prevent the spread of the COVID-19,” commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We are circling back over each health and sanitary step in placed at the arena to keep everyone from harm’s way.

“The health steps being enforced more vigorously now should decrease the susceptibility of any virus, to include the common cold and flu. We ask that fans continue to self-monitor and follow all health and safety initiatives in place to prevent the spread of illness among family and friends.”

The High School League and Colonial Life Arena plan to make hand sanitizers available throughout the venue; more frequently sanitize bathrooms; and have health professionals on hand during the event.

March Madness

The coronavirus also is on the radar screen of college basketball as March Madness and the NCAA Tournament looms.

An advocacy group for college athletes has urged the NCAA to consider barring fans from NCAA Tournament games, which begin on March 17, as a way to protect against the virus. The games would still be televised.

“Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned; however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly,” the NCAA said in a statement.

Attendance for the 2019 men’s tournament averaged 19,132 per game, with an average of 6,545 for the women’s tournament.

Before the NCAA Tournament come the conference tournaments. The Southern Conference Tournament is set to begin Friday in Asheville, with the ACC Tournament March 1-14 in Greensboro and the SEC Tournament March 11-15 in Nashville.

“Obviously, the health and well-being of our student-athletes and fans is very important,” said SoCon commissioner Jim Schaus. “With the advent of the coronavirus, we are taking it very seriously and are working with county health officials here in Asheville.”

Schaus said the league has taken steps to distribute informational fliers from the CDC around the arena and locker rooms, with additional hand sanitizers in locker rooms and public spaces.

“We’ve told all our teams, be alert to flu-like symptoms and limit exposure. If you are sick, stay home and seek medical care.”

This week, the NCAA announced it has established an advisory panel of medical, public health and epidemiology experts and NCAA schools to address the virus. NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline will lead the group.

"The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner," NCAA chief operating officer Donald Remy said in a statement. "Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned; however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly."